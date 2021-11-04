Mon sheriff's deputy arrests man with stolen vehicle, drugs

Nov. 4—MORGANTOWN — A Morgantown man was arrested Tuesday for transferring or receiving a stolen vehicle and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Duane Robert Taylor II, 34, of Morgantown, was taken into custody by Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputy Reginald Martin Jr. after a Task Force member ran the registration on a suspicious vehicle that came back as stolen, according to the official criminal complaint.

The complaint states that Taylor had pulled into the parking lot of Sheetz on Mileground Road where he was approached by Martin. Martin wrote in the complaint that Taylor seemed extremely worried at the presence of law enforcement.

When questioned about the vehicle, Taylor said it belonged to one of his friends and was given to him. The vehicle registration was run through the National Crime Information Center database and confirmed as a stolen vehicle from Preston County, the complaint states.

The complaint also states that while conducting the search of Taylor, he admitted to having methamphetamine in his pocket which amounted to 21 grams. Taylor also had $180 in his wallet and throughout his pockets as well.

Taylor was charged and held with $35, 000 bond.