Mon Sheriff's Office investigates Earl L. Core Road shooting

Nov. 15—Monongalia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night near Finish Line Plaza.

According to a release, deputies were dispatched to the plaza on Earl L. Core Road just after 11 p.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and detained a woman believed to have been involved. Detectives were later called to the scene to investigate.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has any video footage from the area, please contact the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 304-291-7260.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.