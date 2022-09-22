MONACA — A borough man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly admitted to having sex with a minor earlier this year.

According to court records, officers arrested 23-year-old Tyler James Caplinger for allegedly sexually assaulting and delivering drugs to a 14-year-old girl. Officers said Caplinger confessed to the crimes during a police interview.

In the criminal complaint, officers said the investigation started this month when the victim's father learned about the incident and called Caplinger from the victim's phone. When Caplinger answered, he told the victim's father he was bringing the girl marijuana and had sex with her while there.

Caplinger faces a number of felony charges, including counts of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault of a minor and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Monaca man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl