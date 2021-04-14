Monaco Is Becoming an Unexpected Leader in Sustainability

Lola Mendez
·3 min read

At a time when we're understanding that glaciers are moving as much as 90 feet a day (100 times the usual speed), the need for climate action is shockingly evident. But which world leaders will lead this vital charge? The second-smallest independent state in the world is emerging as a leader in planet preservation. Monaco’s sovereign prince founded his namesake Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2006 to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and conserve water resources. The monarch committed to reducing the principality’s carbon emissions in half by 2030, aiming to become carbon neutral by 2050.

“Monaco is an incubator of sustainable solutions. We're a laboratory for innovative ideas in sustainable development which can be fully expressed here before being scaled-up,” says Olivier Wenden, VP and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

Monaco now uses modes of public transportation such as electric shuttle boats.
Monaco now uses modes of public transportation such as electric shuttle boats.
Photo: Courtesy of Monaco’s Government Communication Department

To reach the lofty target, Monaco expanded public transportation options including biodiesel buses and electric shuttle boats. The e-bike-sharing program has a fleet of 300 electric bikes and 35 bike stations. E-bikes cost one euro per trip and are used 1,200 times a day. E-vehicles represent almost 7% of the Monegasque fleet. There are free recharging stations and an e-car-sharing system.

Monaco&#39;s popular e-bike-sharing program has a fleet of 300 electric bikes and 35 bike stations.
Monaco's popular e-bike-sharing program has a fleet of 300 electric bikes and 35 bike stations.
Photo: Courtesy of Monaco’s Government Communication Department

Additional eco-friendly systems have been developed to limit waste by repurposing garbage into fuel and purifying water before being discharged into the Mediterranean. The Monaco Clean Beaches campaign placed 8,000 ashtrays on the beaches to reduce cigarette litter. Monaco has two marine protected areas as well as 3D-printed artificial reefs, and is working to preserve species including the Mediterranean Monk Seal.

Monaco has an ambitious goal of having zero single-use plastic waste by 2030. Single-use plastic bags were banned in 2016; straws in 2019; and plates, cups, glass, and cutlery in 2020. Conscious consumption is also present in Monaco’s culinary offerings through reducing of food waste and Terre de Monaco, a Monegasque organic urban rooftop farming project.

Elsa is the world&#39;s first 100% organic Michelin-starred restaurant.

Monte-Carlo Beach - Restaurant Elsa

Elsa is the world's first 100% organic Michelin-starred restaurant.
Photo: Courtesy of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Elsa, the world's first 100% organic Michelin-starred restaurant, is in Monaco, located in the Monte-Carlo Beach resort. “Elsa is a philosophy, a way of life. Respecting nature, respecting your body, eating healthy, and enjoying it! This is the well-being we aspire to,” says Dimitri de Andolenko, who leads the sustainability projects at the resort . “Elsa respects the environment by favoring local purchases, using green electricity, and limited paper consumption.”

Monte-Carlo Beach has led a preservation campaign for local birds, one of several reasons it won the Green Globe Gold certification for sustainability efforts.

Monte-Carlo Beach - Façade

Monte-Carlo Beach has led a preservation campaign for local birds, one of several reasons it won the Green Globe Gold certification for sustainability efforts.
Photo: Courtesy of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Monte-Carlo Beach and Monte-Carlo Bay received the prestigious Green Globe Gold certification for sustainability efforts. Monte-Carlo Beach has a preservation zone for local birds, and Monte-Carlo Bay works with the Prince Albert II Foundation to preserve the habitat for a local Mediterranean seahorse species. For three years, solar panels have powered Monte-Carlo Bay. Over 88% of Monaco’s hotels have international third-party green certifications. Méridien Beach Plaza, Columbus Monte-Carlo, and Métropole Monte-Carlo are Green Key members.

Looking to the future, an eco-district, the Mareterra, is slated to open in 2025. The new neighborhood will have a pedestrian-only and environmentally conscious design with luxury apartments and villas, public parks, a marina with a seafront promenade, and, naturally, e-bike stations. “Moving forward, a greener path is full of promises and opportunities—and worth it,” Wenden says.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Fury in Twitter exchange with UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou

    Ngannou hit back on Twitter after Fury said he would ‘roast’ the Cameroonian fighter once he is done with Anthony Joshua

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • The Power of Napping

    Resting during the day isn't just about catching up on lost sleep, it's self-care.

  • High-risk workers now a priority for Covid jab rollout, say science advisers

    Men, obese people, high-risk workers and ethnic minorities should be targeted in the next phase of the vaccine rollout, government scientific advisors said on Tuesday. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has told the NHS to proactively encourage take-up of the jab in these groups, due to their heightened risk from Covid. Despite the increased danger, the committee confirmed it would not prioritise individual groups, but rather continue with an age-based rollout, with people aged 45 to 49 now being invited to come forward. They said this simple approach would ensure the overall speed of distribution is maintained, meaning jabs should reach vulnerable people more rapidly anyway. “JCVI strongly advises that individuals in these groups promptly take up the offer of vaccination when they are offered, and that deployment teams should utilise their understanding of local health systems and demographics, combined with clear communications and outreach activity, to promote vaccination in these groups,” the guidance says. “Unvaccinated individuals who are at increased risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 on account of their occupation, male sex, obesity or ethnic background are likely to be vaccinated most rapidly by an operationally simple vaccine strategy.” Research collated by the committee suggests that warehouse workers, construction and manufacturing employees, and those in “contact” industries such as hairdressing are the workers most at risk.

  • Poland gets partial refund for undelivered ventilators, health ministry says

    Poland has received 24.6 million zlotys ($6.45 million) for ventilators it failed to receive at the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Wednesday. When coronavirus surged across Europe in April 2020 and hospitals were desperate for ventilators, Poland's government turned to a little known company called E&K, which is owned by Andrzej Izdebski who has been identified as an arms dealer. The health ministry signed a deal worth 44.4 million euros for 1,241 ventilators and transferred around 35 million euros -- nearly 80% of the total -- to Izdebski's company.

  • Biden says it's 'time to end America's longest war' as he reveals plans to bring US troops home from Afghanistan

    Biden said he was the fourth president to preside over the Afghanistan conflict, adding, "I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth."

  • Kansas, Missouri suspend Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following lead of federal agencies

    “We’re putting a pause until which time the federal agencies … look hard at the numbers,” a top Kansas health official said

  • Some Children With COVID-Related Syndrome Develop Neurological Symptoms

    Reports about the mysterious COVID-related inflammatory syndrome that afflicts some children and teenagers have mostly focused on physical symptoms: rash, abdominal pain, red eyes and, most seriously, heart problems like low blood pressure, shock and difficulty pumping. Now, a new report shows that a significant number of young people with the syndrome also develop neurological symptoms, including hallucinations, confusion, speech impairments, and problems with balance and coordination. The study of 46 children treated at one hospital in London found that just over half — 24 — experienced such neurological symptoms, which they had never had before. Those patients were about twice as likely as those without neurological symptoms to need ventilators because they were “very unwell with systemic shock as part of their hyperinflammatory state,” said an author of the study, Dr. Omar Abdel-Mannan, a clinical research fellow at University College London’s Institute of Neurology. Patients with neurological symptoms were also about twice as likely to require medication to improve the heart’s ability to squeeze, he said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The condition, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), typically emerges two to six weeks after a COVID infection, often one that produces only mild symptoms or none at all. The syndrome is rare, but can be very serious. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 3,165 cases in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, including 36 deaths. The new findings strengthen the theory that the syndrome is related to a surge of inflammation triggered by an immune response to the virus, Abdel-Mannan said. For the children in the report, the neurological symptoms mostly resolved as the physical symptoms were treated. Doctors in the United States have also recently reported neurological symptoms in children with MIS-C. In a study published last month in JAMA Neurology, 126 of 616 young people with the syndrome admitted to 61 U.S. hospitals last year had neurological issues, including 20 with what the researchers described as “life-threatening” problems like strokes or “severe encephalopathy.” The new report, presented as preliminary research Tuesday as part of an annual conference of the American Academy of Neurology, evaluated children under 18 who were admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) between April and September of last year with the syndrome (it has a different name and acronym, PIMS-TS, in Britain). The data is also included in a preprint of a larger study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. As was the case with other studies of the syndrome, including in the United States, the researchers said a majority of those afflicted were “nonwhite,” a pattern that public health experts believe reflects the disproportionate way the pandemic has affected communities of color. Nearly two-thirds of the patients were male, and the median age was 10. All 24 of the patients with neurological symptoms had headaches and 14 had encephalopathy, a general term that can involve confusion, problems with memory or attention and other types of altered mental function. Six of the children were experiencing hallucinations, including “describing people in the room that were not there or seeing cartoons or animals moving on the walls,” Abdel-Mannan said. He said some experienced auditory hallucinations involving “hearing voices of people not present.” Six of the children had weakness or difficulty controlling muscles used in speech. Four had balance or coordination problems. One child had seizures and three children had peripheral nerve abnormalities including weakness in facial or shoulder muscles. One patient’s peripheral nerve damage led to a foot-drop problem that required the use of crutches and a recommendation for a nerve transplant, said Abdel-Mannan, who is also a senior resident in pediatric neurology at GOSH. Some of the patients underwent brain scans, nerve conduction tests or electroencephalograms (EEGs), including 14 who showed slower electrical activity in their brains, the study reported. Thirteen of the 24 with neurological symptoms needed to be placed on ventilators and 15 needed medication to improve their heart contractions, Abdel-Mannan said. By contrast, only three of the 22 children without neurological issues needed ventilators and seven needed such heart medication, he said. None of the children with hallucinations needed psychotropic medications. Three children had to be hospitalized again after their initial stay, one for another episode of encephalopathy and two for infectious complications, Abdel-Mannan said, but he added that there were no deaths and “almost all children made a complete functional recovery.” Abdel-Mannan said a team led by the study’s senior author, Dr. Yael Hacohen, will be following patients who had the syndrome — both those who had neurological symptoms and those who did not. They will conduct brain scans and cognitive assessments to see if the children experience any long-term cognitive or psychological effects. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 44% of Americans feel comfortable socializing in public, a high since the beginning of the pandemic

    New polling data from Morning Consult shows the "comfort in public rate" has risen 63% since January 2021 as more Americans get vaccinated.

  • Animal experts say new Tesla factory could harm wild horses, as it used animals to tempt people to Nevada base

    Electric car manufacturer touted proximity to animals as a perk of working at new factory

  • About 1.7 million additional people become eligible for vaccine on Monday

    While our supply from the federal government has seen a modest increase, as I've said before, our capacity to administer doses remains much greater than the number of doses we get each week.

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • ‘Tactic of terror’: BLM leader hits out at ‘right wing’ criticism after reports into her purchase of homes worth $3m

    ‘Our movement will not be silenced,’ says Black Lives Matter

  • The famous Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is finally on sale for Sephora Beauty Insiders

    The iconic Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is discounted by up to 20% as part of the Sephora Spring Savings Event—find the details here.

  • Police officer who shot Jacob Blake, sparking protests in Kenosha, has returned to duty

    Rusten Sheskey will not face any discipline for the shooting of Black man that sparked 2020 Kenosha riots

  • Daunte Wright shooting - latest: Kim Potter’s mugshot released as ex-police officer faces manslaughter charges

    Follow for latest updates

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden issues warning to Putin

    And there's a new plan to end America's longest war.

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • Nancy Grace on missing LSU student: 'So many unanswered questions'

    Fox Nation host Nancy Grace weighs in on missing LSU student Kori Gauthier's case, and discusses the criminal-catching success of her series, 'America's Most Wanted Overtime.'