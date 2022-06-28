Monadnock area business owner indicted on rape charge

Jun. 28—The president of Mathewson Co., a Monadnock area contracting and road-building company, has been formally charged with raping another man earlier this year.

A Hillsborough County grand jury brought indictments against Hancock resident Philip H. Mathewson, 55, earlier this month. According to the company website, Mathewson is president of the Hancock-based Mathewson Co., which provides civil construction service for projects such as site work, road construction, paving, septic installation, and sewer and drain work.

A telephone message and email left for Mathewson were not returned.

He faces two felony indictments: aggravated felonious sexual assault, which alleges he engaged in sexual penetration of a man who told him no, and criminal restraint, which alleges he blocked the doorway as the man tried to leave a residence in Hancock, pushed him backward and grabbed him by the neck as he attempted to leave.

Both incidents took place on March 31, according to the indictments.

Concord lawyer Chuck Douglas issued a statement on behalf of the alleged victim. He said the man is only 25 years old, which is 30 years younger than Mathewson.

"The indictments speak for themselves," Douglas said. "The young victim appreciates the professionalism of the County Attorney's Office in Manchester."