Monarch butterflies are being tagged for research at Oxbow Park

Sep. 9—BYRON — Monarch butterflies are Minnesota's state insect and Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron is tagging the monarchs they catch with a sticker and teaching the community about it.

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo hosted a tagging presentation for monarch butterflies hosted by one of their naturalists, Megan Long on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Long gave a detailed explanation on the importance of tagging and background information on the species to the adults and children who attended.

Monarch butterflies are on the decline in recent years due to habitat destruction, increased use of pesticides and being stuck by moving vehicles. Tagging the monarch butterflies helps researchers collect data and keep track of the butterflies on their journey from Minnesota to Mexico.

"I think this is my fourth year on our team," said Long. "The first two years when I checked them, none of the tags had been recovered, which is a good thing, meaning that they did not find them deceased. So the ones that we have tagged so far have done pretty good."

Monarch butterflies are one of the few butterflies to migrate. They travel around 2,500 miles from southern Canada to Mexico. While in Mexico, the monarch butterflies search for oyamel fir trees where they can relax until the weather begins to warm up again.

While in Mexico, the butterflies don't eat or fly around as much. They rest up from the long journey before beginning their migration north again. They lay eggs in the Southern states before making their way up north.

"They might have as many as five generations a year," said Long. "We're usually seeing the last two to three generations here in Minnesota, which are kind of their last stop on the way north, before they head back south. Again, when they migrate around here in Minnesota, they're starting to leave the first part of September, maybe a little bit of late August."

Since the monarch butterflies we see in Minnesota are the last batches of the reproduction season, they have a longer lifespan. The earlier generations have a lifespan of two to five weeks but the last generation can live six to eight months in order to migrate up north again.

The monarch butterflies lay 300-500 eggs each migration period and only one egg is laid per milkweed plant. Milkweed is the only plant monarch caterpillars will eat.

"Caterpillars only eat milkweed, but the butterflies will eat differently," said Long. "Other kinds of plants, flocks and native plants are the best, but they'll be nurturing on others as well. A group of monarchs is called a flutter."

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo use Monarch Watch to tag the monarchs they catch. Anyone can order tags and help with research. The taggers record the tag code, date, location, and gender of the butterfly before setting it free into the wild. Then if someone spots the monarch butterfly, they can record the spotting on the Monarch Watch website using the tags code.

"At the end of the summer, once we haven't seen any monarchs and we fill up all of our tags, we upload this to the Monarch Watch website," said Long. "They have their whole database from everybody who participated and had everyone's tags. It's a pretty easy process. Overall, the hardest part is finding and catching them."

Following the presentation, Long invited attendees out to the prairie to look for monarchs. There haven't been many monarchs around recently with the cooler temperatures and decreased daylight hours, but the prairie area has milkweed and other plants around to help attract the species.

"When they migrate around here in Minnesota, they're starting to leave the first part of September, maybe a little bit of late August," said Long. "They know that it's time to go because the days are starting to get shorter. So just like we noticed those changes, so do the animals and the wildlife around us. So the daylight gets shorter and it signals to the monarchs."

Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo is looking for more volunteers to help with the tagging process. The volunteers help catch, tag and release monarchs in the park before they begin their migration to Mexico. All volunteers will be given a brief tutorial on how to properly tag the butterflies.

The monarch butterflies are beginning their migration once again and Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo are excited to continue helping researchers study Minnesota's state insect.