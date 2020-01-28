Monarch Gold Generates Second Quarter Revenue Of $2.5 Million

The Corporation remained very active in the second quarter and expects 2020 to be very positive

with regard to the development and exploration of its gold projects

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) is pleased to report its preliminary financial results and highlights for the second quarter ended December 31, 2019. Amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Financial highlights

Monarch recovered a total of 2,606 ounces of gold from the cleaning of its Camflo mill.

The Corporation posted second quarter revenues of $2.5 million mainly from the sale of 1,383 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,771 (US $1,346 ) per ounce.

As at December 31, 2019, the Corporation had $5.1 million in cash, $3.6 million in short-term investments and 500 ounces of gold in inventory.

Monarch currently has a combined measured and indicated resource of 3.2 million ounces of gold with an inferred resource of 1.1 million ounces, including proven and probable reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold for the Wasamac deposit (see table at the end of the release).

"We were very active in the second quarter with the filing of the project notice to initiate the provincial environmental assessment process for the Wasamac project, which usually lasts 18 to 24 months," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. "We also pursued our discussions with potential partners for the Wasamac project, completed the clean-up of the Camflo mill, continued to develop our advanced McKenzie Break and Fayolle gold projects and closed the sale of the Simkar property to O3 Mining during the quarter, as well as strengthening our Board of Directors with the appointment of Laurie Gaborit. In the coming quarters our focus will remain on our flagship Wasamac project, and we will also pursue the development of our other advanced projects through investments, partnerships and other types of transactions, with the overall goal of getting the most out of our high-quality, high-potential mining assets in the current gold bull market."

Corporate highlights

High level of activity at Wasamac

On November 20, 2019, the Corporation filed a project notice with Quebec's Ministry of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change (MELCC) for its Wasamac gold project The project notice is the first step in the mining permit application process, which generally takes 18 to 24 months (see press release dated November 20, 2019).

In addition, the Government of Quebec has selected Wasamac to serve as a pilot project for the assessment and optimization of administrative delays in the processing of permit applications by the various ministries. The pilot project also aims to support mining projects in the development of best environmental practices.

On November 27, 2019, the Corporation acquired 24 claims on the west side of the Wasamac property. While the main purpose of the transaction was to secure a site for the future Wasamac mine infrastructure, the new claims also have good exploration potential, as the fault hosting the Wasamac deposit appears to extend onto the property (see press release dated November 27, 2019).

Finally, the Corporation is in discussions with several potential partners, both producing companies and financial groups, to advance the Wasamac project through the permitting, development and production phases. It should be noted that this major gold project also has excellent exploration potential along strike and at depth (see figure 1 and figure 2).

Strengthening of the Board of Directors with the appointment of Laurie Gaborit

Last October, we announced the appointment of Laurie Gaborit to the Corporation's Board of Directors. Laurie has over 20 years of experience in investor relations and corporate communications, her most recent position being that of Vice President, Investor Relations, with Detour Gold Corporation. As a key member of Detour Gold's management team, she participated in the company's initial public offering in 2007 and its transformation from exploration company to intermediate gold producer within a seven-year period, during which time Detour Gold's market capitalization increased from $120 million to over $3 billion. In addition to her skills, her in-depth knowledge of the financial markets will be of great value to the board as Monarch pursues the development of its gold projects in Quebec (see press release dated October 29, 2019).

Excellent drill results at McKenzie Break

The 2019 drill results received to date continue to meet our high expectations for McKenzie Break and support our assumption that this high-grade lens remains open to the east, west, south and at depth. The best results for the four holes of the first phase of the program were from hole MK-19-241, which intersected significant gold mineralization, including 26.78 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, and hole MK-19-242, which intersected 5.51 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, including 14.29 g/t Au over 1.5 metres (see press release dated January 8, 2020, for full results). The results for phases 2 and 3 of the program, consisting of 7 additional holes and 2 hole extensions, are expected in the coming weeks.