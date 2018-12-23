Is Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. In the last few years Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 6.0%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Monash IVF Group should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does Monash IVF Group fare?

Monash IVF Group has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 66%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 80% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 7.6%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to A$0.095. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Monash IVF Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 4 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Monash IVF Group produces a yield of 6.0%, which is high for Biotechs stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about Monash IVF Group from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for MVF’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for MVF’s outlook. Valuation: What is MVF worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MVF is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

