Monash IVF Group's (ASX:MVF) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Monash IVF Group (ASX:MVF) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Monash IVF Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$34m ÷ (AU$350m - AU$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Monash IVF Group has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.2% generated by the Healthcare industry.

In the above chart we have measured Monash IVF Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Monash IVF Group Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Monash IVF Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 18% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Monash IVF Group. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 15% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

