Should Moncler S.p.A. (BIT:MONC) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

I've been keeping an eye on Moncler S.p.A. (BIT:MONC) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe MONC has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-robust company with an impressive track record and an optimistic future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Moncler here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

Over the past year, MONC has grown its earnings by 26%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 34%, which paints a buoyant picture for the company.

BIT:MONC Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

MONC's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that MONC manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. MONC appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 5.47x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

BIT:MONC Historical Debt, August 12th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Moncler, I've compiled three essential factors you should look at:

