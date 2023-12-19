Monday 6pm Weather
Clear skies overnight and cold
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
It's the perfect gift for those 'who love looking up at the stars in the night sky.'
It's the unsung hero of my winter skin-care regimen.
Many people gain weight during the holidays. Here's why, along with healthy ways to avoid it.
TikTok, which is traditionally mobile-forward, will video feeds to bigger screens with “enhanced clarity.”
Adobe's $20 billion mega-bid to buy rival Figma is now officially dead, after the companies said today that regulatory pushback in Europe had caused them to put an end to the acquisition plans. "Although both companies continue to believe in the merits and procompetitive benefits of the combination, Adobe and Figma mutually agreed to terminate the transaction based on a joint assessment that there is no clear path to receive necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority," the companies wrote in a press release today. First announced in September last year, the deal was always going to attract regulatory scrutiny due to the size of the transaction and the fact that it took one of Adobe's major rivals out of the picture.
If you're not the Eagles, the tush push might not be for you.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 56,000+ shoppers be wrong?
Rachel Gould’s son was one of the 21,000 babies that are stillborn each year in the U.S. Rainbow Clinics are trying to prevent stillbirths.
Select Waymo One riders can now get picked up or dropped off by the company's robotaxis curbside at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Waymo became the first autonomous vehicle operator in the U.S. to launch a paid robotaxi service to and from the airport in November 2022. The service went to an airport shuttle stop at the 44th Street Sky Train station. Navigating the hectic crush of the terminal curbs will be a whole new challenge, but Waymo is starting out with limited hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and only at Terminals 3 and 4, in order to safely deploy and learn.
The Dodgers introduced Ohtani on Thursday at Chavez Ravine.
It’s become increasingly clear that these sorts of technologies are primed to revolutionize the way robots communicate, learn, look and are programmed. Accordingly, a number of top universities, research labs and companies are exploring the best methods for leveraging these artificial intelligence platforms. Well-funded Oregon-based startup Agility has been playing around with the tech for a while now using its bipedal robot, Digit.
Here's how the NFL's major award races look with four games remaining.
OpenAI Startup Fund (which, to be clear, doesn't count OpenAI as an investor; it's very confusingly a separate entity) today announced the launch of Converge-2, the second cohort of its six-week Converge program for "exceptional engineers, designers, researchers, and product builders using AI to reimagine the world," as the company describes it in a blog post published this morning. As with members of the OpenAI Startup Fund's first Converge cohort, the 10-15 startups chosen to participate in Converge-2 will receive a $1 million equity investment from the OpenAI Startup Fund, the $100 million-plus entrepreneurial tranche announced last May backed by Microsoft and other OpenAI Startup Fund partners. In addition to the capital, Converge-2 participants will gain access to tech talks, office hours, social events and conversations with "leading practitioners" and the OpenAI Startup Fund's "community of builders," according to the blog post.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what we should ignore and believe from Week 14, including the Eagles getting trounced by the Cowboys.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
Burnt cookies are one thing, but your arms? No more!
Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky, is making Light No Fire, an Earth-sized multiplayer sandbox.
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 8,000 five-star fans.