Monday 9-hour Forecast: Expect a sunny and breezy day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy Monday! Today is going to be a mostly sunny day with clear skies and temperatures as high as 66-degrees.

Starting at 11 a.m. we ‘re forecasting 50-degree temperatures with west winds 15 to 20 mph. However, by 6 p.m. temperatures will begin to drop down in the upper 40s with 10 to 15 mph west winds in the evening.

Although we’re forecasting a mild day today. Keep a jacket on hand.

