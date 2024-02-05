Monday 9-hour Forecast: Expect a mild day with partly cloudy skies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy Monday everyone! We’re forecasting partly cloudy skies by noon with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Starting in the morning, we’ll forecast sunny and clear, but clouds will begin to move in with southeast winds ranging 5 to 10 mph by 2 p.m.

With a high of 66-degrees, similar temperatures will linger throughout the day with upper 50s dropping by 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.