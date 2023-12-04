Monday 9-hour Forecast: Plenty of sunshine across the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Monday! We’re only 21 days from Christmas day and there is plenty of sunshine to go around.

Throughout the day mostly clear skies will be forecasted. However, winds are expected to pick up from 5 to 20 mph southwest by noon.

With upper 60s forecasting the sun city, keep in mind that winds do tend to make it feel chiller than it is. We’ll begin to drop down in the 50-degree temperatures by 5 p.m.

Overall it’s going to be a sunny day and for the next coming days.

