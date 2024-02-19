Monday 9-hour Forecast: Warmer temperatures approach the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Monday! We’re forecasting over 70-degree temperatures today with low winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph west.

Starting this morning we’re forecasting mostly clear skies but by 2 p.m. expect clouds to move in with a high of 71-degrees. Although it’s a warm day. Tonight, will get chilly.

We will begin to drop in the mid 60s. Feeling spring approaching sooner than expected.

