Monday Update: AG's office seeks dismissal of Lackawanna County Prison guard's malicious prosecution lawsuit

Jul. 5—A Lackawanna County Prison guard who alleges he was falsely arrested for sexually assaulting an inmate should not be permitted to proceed with a lawsuit because prosecutors had sufficient evidence to support the charges despite the fact they were later dismissed, an attorney for the defendants says in court papers.

Paul Voglino filed suit in March against state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and three others, alleging investigators filed the charges without fully investigating the credibility of his accuser.

Voglino was among seven prison guards arrested in February 2018, based on a statewide grand jury investigation. Prosecutors alleged he sexually assaulted inmate Jamie Tompkins twice between July 2002 and August 2003. The attorney general's office withdrew the charges in August 2019.

The Times-Tribune does not ordinarily identify victims of sexual assault, but Tompkins agreed to be identified in prior stories.

The suit alleges prosecutors ignored ample evidence that Tompkins was not a reliable witness, including her testimony before other grand juries in 2013 and 2016, at which she accused other guards, but not Voglino, of sexually assaulting her.

Tompkins' version of Voglino's alleged assault of her also changed. For instance, in 2016, she told county detectives she had sex with Voglino in her cell. At his preliminary hearing, she testified she never had sex with him, the suit says.

The suit seeks damages on several counts, including malicious prosecution, false arrest and false imprisonment against Shapiro, Deputy Attorney General Rebecca Elo, Special Agent Ralph Zezza and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jennifer Kosakevitch.

Deputy Attorney General Anthony Bowers recently filed a motion to dismiss the suit. Bowers said the office dropped charges against Voglino because he agreed to cooperate in the investigation of others.

Bowers also argues prior courts have held police cannot be held liable for false arrest if they reasonably believed a crime was committed. They also are not obligated to fully investigate a victim's credibility at the time charges are filed, he said.

Story continues

In Voglino's case, Tompkins testified at a preliminary hearing that Voglino twice coerced her into performing a sexual act on him. A magisterial district judge found that was sufficient to forward the charges to county court.

"While Voglino argues defendants knew or should have known that (Tompkins') testimony was unreliable, he fails to appreciate that defendants were not required to make such credibility determination," Bowers said. "The arresting officer need only determine whether there was a probability or substantial chance of the criminal activity in question."

Voglino's attorneys will have an opportunity to respond to the motion. A judge will rule at a later date.

Contact the writer:

tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137;

@tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.

MONDAY UPDATE brings

Times-Tribune readers up to date on past or pending stories of interest. To offer a suggestion for a Monday Update, please email metrodesk@timesshamrock.com with

"Monday Update" in the

subject line.