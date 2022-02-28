The Monday After: Crime and punishment ... 200 years ago

The Canton Repository & Republican edition of Friday Feb. 23, 1822, seemed to indicate that the Canton community had its share of crime 200 years ago.

Crime is out of control.

Criminals are being coddled.

Are those views of today's observers of society? Or could they be reflections on the state of crime in Canton some 200 years ago?

We tend to believe that theft, burglary, robbery and murder are more prevalent in modern times than in the past. The "old days" are romanticized and remembered as being quieter and calmer – safer for most of the people who lived in that vague long-ago period.

And, no doubt Stark County records could reveal that the numbers of crimes being committed on an annual basis in Canton and other area communities in 2022 are more in number than were being endured by residents of Stark County in 1822.

It's important to remember, though, there are more residents these days.

The question is, was the past really all that peaceful for residents of Stark County?

The pages of the weekly Canton Repository and Republican on Feb. 23, 1822, would seem to prove otherwise. Indeed, enough evidence can be obtained on a single page of that newspaper to provide an interesting look at what those printing the paper considered rampant crime in the Canton area two centuries ago.

Court proceedings were reported

"We find upon the docket the following true bills found by the grand jury wherein the parties have already been apprehended," a Repository report said in a court item, before it began listing the names of the accused and their alleged crimes.

Among those whose offenses were considered by the grand jury, Joseph Welshenbach and Edward Bolinger were suspected of the most serious crime. They were charged with murder in the second degree.

William Miller had two indictments against him for burglary.

Charles Ramie was accused of burglary and larceny.

Michael Mehan was charged with grand larceny.

William St. Clair was to be tried for robbery

Abisha B. Way was scheduled to go on trial for a charge of forgery.

It was a good week for law enforcement's ability to round up alleged lawbreakers.

Of course, "good" could only be the preferred value judgement for those who were involved in solving crimes and catching suspects, or reporting on that success in newspapers.

The victims of the crimes, no doubt, would possess a less positive view of the period in which the pain of those crimes was inflicted upon them.

Crimes came in preceding days

Indeed, the victim of a theft would be the one who that week early in 1822 showed a writer for the newspaper that "peace" in the community routinely was being disturbed.

"We noticed a stranger vainly searching for a lost overcoat, one day last week," a brief crime report by the newspaper stated. "Overcoat thieves seem to continue to carry on their business notwithstanding the lateness of the season."

Burglaries? There seemed to have been a spate of them two centuries ago, as indicated by the arrest of Charles Ramie and his companion, George Reed, who first were seen "acting in a very suspicious manner" in the vicinity of a fur warehouse on Fifth Street. Later they were arrested by police who found them inside the warehouse, piling up furs they presumably were planning to steal.

"At the time of Ramie's arrest, he was awaiting trial at court for a burglary committed on South Market street, a few weeks ago, and was under bail, in the sum of $250," reported the Repository. "Young Reed was (last in court) for larceny, being one of the harness thieves, and was released from jail but a few weeks ago.

"It is though by many that there is a gang of six or eight of these petty burglars and sneak thieves, prowling around the city. The officers are on their track and we trust they may be successful in capturing them."

'Bold attempt' at a break-in reported

Another burglary was attempted earlier in the week, the Friday edition of the Repository reported.

"On Monday evening, about 7 o'clock, a bold attempt was made to enter the Methodist parsonage," the newspaper said.

Rev. Endsley of the church and his wife were preparing to "make an evening visit" to a member of the congregation when Mrs. Endsley decided to stay home, "not wishing to leave the house alone." The mere fact that she was concerned about leaving the structure unattended itself raises questions about the frequency of crime in the community.

It turns out that she had reason to worry soon after her husband departed.

"He had not been gone over five minutes, when, on hearing some unusual noise, Mrs. Endsley looked out of one of the second story windows, on the south part of the house, and discovered a man ascending a ladder to a porch that runs along the second story of the south wing of the building."

She thought it was the janitor of the church, so she shouted his name.

"The man had just got hold of the porch when she called, and probably through fright, knocked the ladder from under him, and he was left hanging by his hands, but in a few moments dropped to the ground, falling upon his side, and lying quite still for several moments."

Now concerned about the health of the supposed maintenance man, the pastor's wife again called out.

"The foiled burglar, for such he undoubtedly was, on hearing her call, regained his feet, and ran through the yard, making good his escape," the paper reported. "These bold attempts at robbery are becoming quite frequent lately, furnishing plenty of exercise for our police. When these thieves are caught, they should be made to suffer the extreme penalty of the law."

Questioning conditions of the jail

Criminals should be punished to the full extent of the law, perhaps, but not tortured by the conditions of their cells, some in the Canton area believed 200 years ago.

The same article that listed the names of those indicted by the grand jury also included a report by grand jury foreman Kent Jarvis on a visit by members of the grand jury to the county jail. They inspected the facility "as to its condition, the condition of persons confined therein and the treatment they receive; and have made inquiry as to whether the rules, heretofore prescribed by said court, are observed."

"They take pleasure in reporting that the jail is kept in as cleanly and in as good order as is consistent with the condition of the building," Jarvis said. "They believe that the rules, above referred to, are followed with all reasonable strictness and that in the care and treatment of the prisoners, there is nothing of which just complaint can be made."

The jail itself, however, could use some work, before it could adequately incarcerate the county's criminals, according to Jarvis and his fellow grand jury members.

"It is too small, exceedingly inconvenient, and deficient in strength for the safekeeping of prisoners," continued the grand jurors' report. "But it is as to its sanitary conditions that the greatest complaints are to be made. We find the lower part damp, the whole of it deficient in ventilation and we regard it exceedlingly unhealthy."

The jail should be replaced, grand jurors said, "by a new and suitable one."

