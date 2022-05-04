Monday drug task force search adds over one pound of narcotics to staggering monthly totals

May 4—Two Morgantown residents are being held at the North Central Regional Jail on $110, 00 bonds after large amounts of drugs were found inside a Monongalia County residence on Monday.

Darryl Mark Jolly, 59, and Sharon Christine Thorogood, 49, both of Morgantown, were taken into custody after members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force and West Virginia State Police Special Response Team executed a search warrant at their residence on Breakiron Hill Road, according to criminal complaints.

Agents located in excess of 575 grams (1.26 lbs) of methamphetamine, more than 15 grams of fentanyl, over seven grams of cocaine, and more than 35 grams of psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

The complaint stated over $16, 000 cash, two handguns and one rifle were also located inside the residence. One of the handguns had previously been reported stolen to the Morgantown Police Department.

Jolly and Thorogood are each being charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver schedule I or II narcotics and one count conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act.

This seizure adds to an already impressive amount of narcotics confiscated in the county throughout the month of April. The Dominion Post has reported on several large drug seizures executed by the Mon Metro Task Force and other local law enforcement agencies in recent weeks.

Including amounts from the Monday raid, over 1, 650 grams (3.6 pounds) of methamphetamine, over 325 grams of fentanyl, and more than 90 grams of cocaine or cocaine base have been found by law enforcement in less than a month through probable cause searches and warranted searches by the task force. Those estimates do not include any misdemeanor drug possession charges.

The majority of individuals arrested during the month are not residents of West Virginia. Law enforcement arrested eight people in a raid at the beginning of April, seven of whom had Michigan addresses.

Officers also seized over $60, 000 in cash, several handguns and rifles, digital scales, and cell phones during the month's raids and searches.

TWEET @DominionPostWV