Monday Early Morning Weather Forecast
Oct. 23, 2023
Games such as Monday's winner-take-all contest are why Texas acquired Scherzer. Now it's a question of whether it will be enough.
Boston College defensive back Amari Jackson, Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett and Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
The Astros got a run on Nathan Eovaldi in the first inning of Game 6. The Rangers responded and never looked back.
ALCS Game 7 is Monday in Houston. The winner will play in the World Series.
Motorsports and off-road competition isn't the typical fodder over here at TechCrunch — unless, of course, there also happens to be a podium-winning team driving an all-electric 2023 Rivian R1T. This was the first time that a team driving an all-electric vehicle (that would be the Rivian R1T) came in first place. The Rebelle Rally, in which all-women teams competed along a 2,120-kilometer course using only paper maps, compasses, and plotters, is in its eighth year.
Verstappen took the lead at the halfway point and beat Lewis Hamilton to the checkered flag.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs game.
Nissan is entering a mostly stock Frontier pickup outfitted with Nismo off-road accessories and driven by Chris Forsberg in the NORRA 500 off-road race.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Both Democrats and Republicans are worried that the independent candidate could help the other side win next year as a spoiler candidate.
The Hornets' rookie admitted that he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
RM Sotheby's will auction a rare 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO originally built with a 4.0-liter V12 during a sale taking place in New York City on November 13.
The Phillies' 2-0 series lead has evaporated, as they face serious pressure from the suddenly reinvigorated Diamondbacks.
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. All the latest developments.
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
A popular over-the-counter decongestant ingredient doesn’t actually work, according to advisors to the FDA.
The deep discount event begins next week, but you can score sweet deals starting now for every room in your home.