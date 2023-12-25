Monday Evening 7 Day Forecast
Five NBA games are on the Christmas menu with the Lakers and Celtics squaring off in a matinee.
Three NFL games are on the Christmas menu with the Eagles and Giants following the Raiders' upset of the Chiefs.
The stars came out for some holiday ball.
The Knicks star shakes off the criticism and showcases the fruit of his hard work with 38 points and six assists in a 129-122 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Eagles game.
No room? No problem! Conquer clutter with these sanity-saving tree bags, gift wrap organizers and last-minute decor finds.
Snag this top-selling essential just in time for the winter cooking season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
The AFC South still has a three-way tie for first place.
If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.
'My hair has never grown like this before': Nearly 36,000 five-star reviewers swear by this detangler.
Christmas Eve is here, and this two-for-one deal is one of the best we've seen — but it's your last chance to grab it!
The gift that keeps on giving is also the hallmark of last-minute shoppers.
The AFC wild-card race had a big shift on Saturday afternoon.
Wilder waited too long to make his move and it cost him the bout.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the top tech -- and tech-related -- stories over the past several days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Comcast and Mr. Cooper customer data being stolen, electric scooter company Bird filing for bankruptcy, Adobe ending its Figma acquisition plans, and Apple being forced by the International Trade Commission (ITC) to halt sales of the Apple Watch.