Monday late evening First Warn Forecast
Monday late evening First Warn Forecast
Brett Favre’s legal battle over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal is far from over.
Charvarius Ward was on the Chiefs when they beat the 49ers to win the Super Bowl four years ago.
Toney claims that Giants fans in his mentions were the target of his viral Instagram Live rant before the AFC championship game that he missed.
Patrick Mahomes is back in another Super Bowl. It's another opportunity for him to build on his legacy.
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
Shane Bowen spent the last three seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.
If it stands, Monday's ruling puts further pressure on the NCAA's amateurism model and its stance that athletes are student-athletes rather than employees.
Reliance Industries spinoff Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire its wallet business, quashing "speculative" media reports as the Noida-headquartered firm scrambles to put out a fire from the central bank's clampdown last week. The Hindu Business Line reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months for a deal, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm's Payments Bank, the unit that processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the speculative reports.
Get ready for graphics overload.
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
Jones has spent her entire seven-year career with the Sun, while Bonner is a 15-year veteran.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
From Apple AirPods to iPads and Roombas, these are the sales you don't want to miss.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.
Microsoft may be preparing to bring major Xbox exclusives such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5.
How a dispute between Republicans and the Nevada legislature led to Haley running in one contest and Trump running in the other.
Remote desktop software provider AnyDesk confirmed late Friday that a cyberattack allowed hackers to gain access to the company’s production systems, putting the company in lockdown for almost a week. AnyDesk’s software is used by millions of IT professionals to quickly and remotely connect to their clients' devices, often to help with technical issues. On its website, AnyDesk claims to have more than 170,000 customers, including Comcast, LG, Samsung and Thales.
A Hong Kong-based finance worker deposited the money after interacting with a deepfake of the CFO.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which ended up winning him the tournament.
Shares of Paytm plunged 10% on Monday, the third consecutive session of declines, touching an all-time low of 438.35 Indian rupees (or $5.28) after the RBI's clampdown last week looks to have had a more extensive impact than previously anticipated. The trading was halted after Paytm's shares fell 10%, the artificial limit put on its daily trade by the local exchanges. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week widened its curbs on Paytm’s Payments Bank, which processes transactions for Paytm, barring it from offering many banking services, including accepting fresh deposits and credit transactions across its services.