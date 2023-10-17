Monday late evening First Warn Forecast

TechCrunch

Bandcamp has officially changed hands from its old new owner, Epic, to its new new owner, Songtradr, and lost half its employees in the process. The venerable digital music marketplace was acquired by Epic last year, but clearly the Fortnite maker wasn't quite sure what to do with the company, and late last month resold it to music licensing platform Songtradr as part of a wave of cost-cutting. It was known from the start that layoffs would happen, and indeed Epic and Songtradr were fairly straightforward about their necessity as part of the deal — technically the employees were laid off by Epic ahead of the formal acquisition, though it was Songtradr that decided who would and would not be hired.