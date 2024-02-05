Monday Evening Forecast Feb. 5, 2024
Worldwide economic growth is set to slow for the third straight year in 2024 before rebounding in 2025, defying fears of a recession.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
A new Market Outlook Report from the Dave Cantin Group points to several factors for saying the automotive market will get better for consumers in 2024.
The 2024 Super Bowl is this Sunday — are you ready to watch?
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber just launched its car for the 2024 season named the C44 in green and black.
Reliance Industries spinoff Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire its wallet business, quashing "speculative" media reports as the Noida-headquartered firm scrambles to put out a fire from the central bank's clampdown last week. The Hindu Business Line reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months for a deal, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm's Payments Bank, the unit that processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the speculative reports.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
The veddy British Mini model that found a loyal following in the UK and elsewhere for more than a half-century has folded its spilt rear “barn doors” for the final time. The ultimate Clubman — assuming there won’t be another sequel, and Mini says there won't — rolled off the production line Monday at Mini Plant Oxford in England. The heritage of the Clubman — and of most Minis — is worth recalling because the brand has spawned such affection among its fans.
The second-generation Hyundai Kona, new for 2024, has 25.5 cubic-feet of cargo space, which is considerably more than before. We test put it to the test.
Nneka Ogwumike told the Sparks last week she would not return to the organization that drafted her No. 1 in 2012.
Commercial EV startup Arrival's business continues to unravel. Arrival announced Monday in a regulatory filing that its U.K. division is entering administration, the country's version of bankruptcy. The troubled company, which went public in 2021 via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, said it's looking to sell its U.K. assets and intellectual property in order to pay back the lenders that helped it stay afloat.
What to know about King Charles's recent health issues, from an enlarged prostate to a cancer diagnosis.
The Royals have signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to the largest contract in franchise history.
Red Bull is investigating a female team member's complaint of inappropriate behavior against its Formula One team boss Christian Horner. Horner denies the allegations.
VW has killed the Arteon a year ahead of schedule, with the end of 2023 production. Its replacement, the battery-electric ID.7, is due later this year.
Snapchat maker Snap is the latest tech company to conduct layoffs with its newly announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction, the company said on Monday. The layoffs would impact roughly 500-plus employees, based on headcount figures Snap released in November 2023, when it saw small-scale layoffs of its then north of 5,000 employees. The layoffs were announced in an SEC filing, where Snap explained the move was necessary to support its further growth.
Rivian will reveal its next-generation vehicle -- a smaller, cheaper electric SUV known as R2 -- on March 7, the company announced Monday morning. There's little other detail about the event, though it's expected to be held in Laguna Beach, California, as the company recently filed paperwork for an event there under the title "RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH." The R2 is a big opportunity for Rivian.