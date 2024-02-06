Monday evening forecast: February 5, 2024

TechCrunch

Large AI models -- the big troves of language, vision and audio data that power generative artificial intelligence services -- are shaping up to be as significant in the development of AI as operating systems have been in the development of smartphones: they are, in a way, looking like the platforms of the space (an idea others are noodling on, too). Now, a Swiss startup called Jua is using that paradigm with ambitions to build out a new frontier for how AI might be used in the physical world. It's picked up $16 million to build what it is essentially a large "physics" model for the natural world.