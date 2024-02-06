Monday evening forecast: February 5, 2024
We have some sunny weather ahead to end the week!
We have some sunny weather ahead to end the week!
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
Satellite-to-phone connectivity provider Lynk Global will head to the public markets via a merger with a shell company led by former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The two companies confirmed the deal on Monday after announcing a non-binding LOI with Rodriguez’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Slam Corp, in December. According to an investor presentation filed with regulators, the deal could give Lynk a $913.5 million post-money valuation.
The 49ers are seeking potential alternative practice sites because they're unhappy with the condition of their practice field in Las Vegas.
Goodell addressed the pop megastar and her involvement with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the NFL on multiple occasions during his State of the League address.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for under $20, and more.
From Apple AirPods to iPads and Roombas, these are the sales you don't want to miss.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
GM is still banking on Cruise moving out of park, despite its drain on resources and reputation.
The stories you need to start your day: A historic Grammys night, California’s bad weather continues and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Our gorgeous picks from 1-800-Flowers start at $49 — grab 'em before prices go up.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
UConn held strong at No. 1 again this week after picking up its 10th straight win.
In today's edition: Why Patrick Mahomes reminds us of Tiger Woods, the 2026 World Cup schedule, Auston Matthews chases 70 goals, top plays and more.
Large AI models -- the big troves of language, vision and audio data that power generative artificial intelligence services -- are shaping up to be as significant in the development of AI as operating systems have been in the development of smartphones: they are, in a way, looking like the platforms of the space (an idea others are noodling on, too). Now, a Swiss startup called Jua is using that paradigm with ambitions to build out a new frontier for how AI might be used in the physical world. It's picked up $16 million to build what it is essentially a large "physics" model for the natural world.
Dan Titus examines the Week 16 fantasy hoops landscape, offering his top adds ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
Reliance Industries spinoff Jio Financial Services said Monday evening that it is not negotiating with Paytm to acquire its wallet business, quashing "speculative" media reports as the Noida-headquartered firm scrambles to put out a fire from the central bank's clampdown last week. The Hindu Business Line reported over the weekend that Paytm and Jio Financial Services have been engaging for months for a deal, something that escalated after the Indian central bank widened its crackdown on Paytm's Payments Bank, the unit that processes transactions for financial services giant Paytm. Shares of Jio Financial Services jumped more than 15% on local exchanges Monday on the speculative reports.
Student rideshare startup HopSkipDrive has confirmed a data breach involving the personal data of more than 155,000 drivers. Los Angeles-based HopSkipDrive offers an Uber-style rideshare service for children and teenagers. In a filing with Maine’s attorney general last week, HopSkipDrive confirmed that it had experienced a cybersecurity incident in June that resulted in a data breach affecting 155,394 drivers.
VW has killed the Arteon a year ahead of schedule, with the end of 2023 production. Its replacement, the battery-electric ID.7, is due later this year.