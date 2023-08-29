Monday evening news update (8/28/2023)
Three weeks of deep exploration into a three-team expansion plan including Stanford, Cal and SMU appears to coming to an end.
Mercedes-Benz has shared plans to open its first electric vehicle DC fast-charging hubs in Atlanta, Georgia; Chengdu, China; and Mannheim, Germany, starting in the fourth quarter of 2023. The automaker plans to install 2,000 charging hubs worldwide by the end of 2024, with 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China and "other core markets" by 2030. In July, Mercedes joined the ranks of automakers to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, said Monday it has begun manual data collection in Seattle and Washington, DC, the first step toward launching commercial services in the cities. Data collection involves manually driving a robotaxi around to grab information on the local driving environment and climate. The move to expand operations to two cities on opposite coasts comes as pressure mounts for the robotaxi company in its hometown of San Francisco.
Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a “major hurricane” by the time it reaches the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Yahoo News spoke to a tropical meteorologist about what to do when government officials tell you to evacuate ahead of a storm.
“The current status quo is unacceptable and won’t survive.”
U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Monday that the trial of former President Donald Trump on charges that he illegally sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election would begin on March 4, 2024.
Amazon is increasing its free shipping minimum to $35 for customers who don't have a Prime membership in some regions, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. Up until now, the free shipping minimum was $25. Amazon says it's testing the new free shipping threshold randomly by ZIP code-grouped regions and that everyone in the same region will see the same free shipping threshold.
ChatGPT was supposed to be inoculated against political misinformation in March. Doesn't look like that actually happened.
We spotted a travel power strip down to only $18.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
The NL Central race has a huge series this week.
Our Road Test review of the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat where we tell you what it's like to drive and everything else you need to know.
Bluesky introduced a bunch of updates on Friday to its mobile apps and website, including a new tab to see your own likes, notification support for apps and an emoji picker for the web composer. Earlier this month, Bluesky's rival Threads added a new tab in settings, called "Your Likes," to let users look at their own liked posts. In contrast, Bluesky has added a "Likes" tab to users' profiles.
The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a crucial part of Team USA, but the Americans need him on the court and out of foul trouble.
History shows that few jobs in banking can be more tumultuous than running the most storied firm on Wall Street.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!
The 2024 Kia Soul MSRP up by $100, EX trim adds Designer Package. A new anti-theft measure aims to prevent stealing the Smart Key signal.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado loses mid-level Turbo Plus engine option. Turbo and renamed TurboMax the only choices; 11-inch gauge cluster standard.