Monday evening news briefing: Sunak warns Houthis after fresh missile attack

Good evening. Rishi Sunak has warned the Houthis of further Western airstrikes, after a missile from the rebel group hit a US-owned ship near Yemen. Elsewhere, an extremist group responsible for a pro-Palestine protest is to be banned in Britain.

Sunak warns Houthis after fresh missile attack

Challenged in parliament on further military action, the Prime Minister said: “Of course we will not hesitate to protect our security, our people and our interests.” This statement comes after a missile from the rebel group hit a US-owned ship near Yemen.

Pro-Palestine extremist group to be proscribed as terrorist organisation

An extremist group that organised a pro-Palestine protest at which there were chants of “jihad” is to be banned in Britain for allegedly promoting Hamas, James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, has announced.

Jeremy Hunt among the Tory big beasts on course to lose their seats

Jeremy Hunt would be among 11 Cabinet ministers to lose their seats if Rishi Sunak went to the country now, the biggest opinion poll since 2019 has revealed.

Evening Briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Rishi Sunak | The Prime Minister has dismissed the significance of a new YouGov survey that suggested the Conservatives could be heading for a 1997-style wipeout.

Comment and analysis

Tom Harris | The hopeless Tories have forgotten how to do politics

David Frost | If the Tories don’t act, there will soon only be smoking rubble left

Ross Clark | Gary Lineker is brazenly making a mockery of the BBC

Andrew Orlowski | The Post Office scandal is proof we trust technology too much

Lucy Burton | Writing off the super-rich’s favourite ski resort is a slippery slope for Britain

World news: Iowa Caucus 2024

The Republican primary process is set to kick off tonight as voters brave snow and ice to select their preferred presidential candidate in the Iowa caucuses.

Feature of the day

‘Two years on, I’m still dealing with my dead husband’s digital legacy’

When Matthew Smith died aged 33 his wife Hayley not only had to deal with grief but had to face a new concern that didn’t exist 20 years ago.

Business news: AI will affect 40pc of jobs and worsen inequality, warns IMF chief

The rise of artificial intelligence will affect 40pc of jobs around the world, the International Monetary Fund has warned.



Live markets news: There’s no more money, protesting German farmers told as economy shrinks

Editor’s choice

Property | Are house prices falling in your postcode?

Tube | The best and worst lines (according to science)

Health | How to be more Scandinavian and beat Blue Monday

Sport briefing: Today’s essential headlines

Formula 1 | Toto Wolff signs a new deal at Mercedes

Tennis | Murray is being held back by his mind, not his body

Football | Israeli player charged in Turkey with ‘inciting hatred’

Oscar Bobb | Man City’s ‘Little Wizard’ is Norway’s next big thing

Brian Moore | ‘When broadcasters don’t like your sport, you know you’ve got a problem’

Three things for you

Live to 100 | Week 3 of Matt Robert’s Exercise Plan

Fashion | Coats to get you through the cold snap in style

Agony Uncle | My grandson is spying on his wife with secret cameras – how do I confront him?

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts and smart speakers.