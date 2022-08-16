Monday evening shooting in Tupelo injures two teens

Aug. 16—TUPELO — Police detained two people in connection with a shooting at a south Tupelo park that injured two teens Monday night.

Tupelo police were called to Theron Nickels Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 for a shooting. The responding officers found two teens suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One juvenile was just grazed. The other, more seriously injured victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room for treatment.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspect's vehicle, which police stopped a short time later on South Gloster Street near Crossover Road. Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said two persons of interest were detained at that stop and a weapon recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

william.moore@djournal.com