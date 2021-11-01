Monday evening UK news briefing: Boris Johnson warns world facing James Bond 'doomsday' at Cop26 in Glasgow

Chris Price
·7 min read
In this article:
The big story: World facing Bond 'doomsday', says PM

It was a speech that may help shape his legacy.

Boris Johnson likened the climate change challenge to a James Bond "doomsday" as he addressed national leaders at the opening of the Cop26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow, saying time was running out to save the world from global warming.

The Prime Minister declared that "this is not a movie – and the doomsday device is real" as he used his speech to warn that global cities including Miami, Alexandria and Shanghai could be "lost beneath the waves" under the worst case temperature rises.

His address was followed shortly after by the Secretary-General of the UN, who gave one of the hardest-hitting speeches of Cop26 so far.

Antonio Guterres said that the world is "digging our own graves" by inaction.

It comes after the UN warned that extreme weather is the new normal.

The Prince of Wales warned world leaders that "time has quite literally run out" as he urged them to overcome their differences and work together to create a united response to the climate crisis - although many may return to his speech to watch the clip of him tripping on his way up to the stage.

One person who appeared to be underwhelmed by the pleas was Joe Biden.

The US President appeared to doze during the opening speeches of the crucial summit.

The 78-year-old, who was branded "sleepy Joe" by Donald Trump on the campaign trail, seemed to nod off for more than 30 seconds before being interrupted by an aide who whispered something in his ear.

In his speech today, the President said the "eye of history" will be on world leaders if they fail to act.

Mr Biden has faced criticism for his entourage of security vehicles on his European trip but Tom Harris targets social media critics arguing it does not matter how politicians travel to Cop26 because the climate problem is much bigger than them.

Meanwhile, one of America's leading news anchors attracted ridicule by announcing he had arrived to cover the summit – from the wrong city.

Sea ice melts

Among the most compelling speeches today was the one delivered by Sir David Attenborough.

Complete with moody music and graphics, the world-famous natural historian highlighted the unprecedented pace of climate change in recent years.

One place where this is most evident is Utqiagvik in Alaska, where since 1971, the average annual temperature has risen by 4.8°C from -13.5°C to -8.7°C.

The centuries-old practice of subsistence whale hunting is still legal there but communities are having to limit the size of their catch for fear of the ice breaking underneath them.

In this dispatch, Jamie Johnson details how Alaska's northernmost town, made rich by oil, faces an uncertain future as the sea ice melts.

If you have been moved by the speeches and images at Cop26, email us in 50 words one handy tip you use to help in the battle against climate change and we may feature you in Front Page this week.

Sturgeon's Cop26 adverts

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has taken out full-page newspaper adverts linking the Cop26 summit with Scottish independence despite urging world leaders to forget their political interests during the crucial talks.

The First Minister said she hoped "we can all put egos aside over the next few days" and called on the leaders round the negotiating table to focus instead on getting a deal to cut climate emissions.

However, the SNP took out full-page adverts in several Scottish newspapers that described Scotland as a "nation in waiting".

It comes as bin strikes that threatened to turn Glasgow into an international laughing stock during Cop26 are back on again following an 11th hour about-turn by union chiefs.

Comment and analysis

Around the world: Firm paid immigrants with sweets

A company running an immigration centre which paid detainees a dollar a day for cooking and cleaning has been ordered to reimburse them more than $17 million in back pay. According to court documents, the dollar a day payment was set irrespective of the number of hours the detainees worked at the facility in Tacoma, Washington. In some cases, they were compensated with sweets or snacks, rather than cash. A federal jury ruled that the company violated the state's minimum wage laws. Read on for details of the payouts and the stories of detainees.

Monday interview

Bertie Carvel: 'PD James's Inspector Dalgliesh is a gift of a part'

Bertie Carvel is the star of Channel 5&#39;s new series Dalgliesh - Rii Schroer for the Telegraph
Bertie Carvel is the star of Channel 5's new series Dalgliesh - Rii Schroer for the Telegraph

The Doctor Foster star on how having a baby has changed his acting – and why playing Tony Blair in The Crown next year fills him with 'fear'

Read the full interview

Sport briefing: England v Sri Lanka - Spurs sack Nuno

First to the cricket, where England set Sri Lanka a target of 163 in their T20 World Cup match, where victory would give them the points to guarantee a semi-final spot. Follow the latest. In football, Antonio Conte is expected to arrive in London today to discuss and finalise Tottenham Hotspur's offer to succeed Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's new head coach on an initial 18-month contract. Nuno's dismissal today, after only four months in the job, followed a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday when his decisions were jeered and fans chanted "you don't know what you're doing" at the Portuguese coach. Jason Burt analyses how chairman Daniel Levy cannot afford to make another mistake, as this managerial appointment will define his time at Spurs.

Editor's choice

  1. Marriage Diaries | My daughters don't know I cheated on their father with their stepfather

  2. Acceptance | 'I didn't fit in at my working class state school, but at Cambridge I belonged'

  3. Overdue payments | 'I got £11k and doubled my state pension with one phone call'

Business briefing: Barclays boss quits over Epstein link

Jes Staley, the Barclays chief executive, has quit with immediate effect following an investigation by City regulators into his relationship with billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The bank said its board was made aware on Friday of the draft results of a near-two year inquiry by the Financial Conduct Authority into Mr Staley's links with the late financier, which Mr Staley intends to contest. Ben Marlow analyses how Barclays was far too slow to exorcise the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein.

Tonight starts now

Overseas holidays | Of all the irritations involved with leaving the country in this era, the worst of them, easily, is testing. It involves an equation – a delicate amalgamation of time, distance and money – that elevates it to the very top of the league table, not to mention the test itself being deeply undesirable. Yet if you are planning a last-minute flight, testing need not scupper any plans. Annabel Fenwick Elliot has found a nerve-wracking but brilliant way to get a fast PCR result.

Three things for you

And finally... for this evening's downtime

'A waste of the licence fee' | The new series of Doctor Who is a one-story arc – but when this was tried before, the BBC (and a contemptuous Michael Grade) almost wielded the axe. Tom Fordy recounts how Colin Baker almost finished off Doctor Who.

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here . For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

