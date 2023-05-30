Monday fatal shooting caps off deadly weekend in Fayetteville

A Fayetteville man was shot and killed Monday, capping off a deadly holiday weekend in which the city saw another homicide investigation with a killer still on the loose, a death investigation and three people dead in a traffic accident.

In Monday’s killing, Carlos Lesean Brown, 45, was found with gunshot wounds about 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Lynn Avenue, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Joshua Tashun Joyce, 39, was arrested at the scene on a charge of first-degree murder. Police said the two men were involved in an ongoing dispute that ended in gunfire.

Fayetteville police vehicles line the scene Monday on Lynn Avenue where a man was shot and killed. marking the end of a deadly holiday weekend in the city.

Sunday death

Brown’s death came less than 24 hours after a woman died Sunday from undisclosed injuries at the Westlake at Morganton Apartments.

Police declined Tuesday to release the individual’s identity, saying: “Due to the nature of the findings of the preliminary investigation, we will not be releasing the name of the individual.”

Officer Alexandria Pescia said the woman was found when officers went about 5:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Westwick Lane on a reported shooting.

“Detectives are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine manner and cause of death,” Pescia said.

Saturday fatal wreck

While the city saw a respite from fatal shootings Saturday, three people from Fayetteville were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Murchison Road near Harbor Road around 5:15 p.m., according to police.

The dead were identified as Stephen May, 38; Martell Jones, 52; and Timothy Bradshaw, 64.

Police said May was driving a Nissan that collided with a Mercedes Benz in which Jones and Bradshaw were passengers. The vehicles were on Murchison Road. How the accident happened and who was at fault was not released.

The driver of the Mercedes, Dean McNeill, 53, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition Saturday. An update on his condition was not available Tuesday morning, Pescia said.

Friday's fatal shooting

Late Friday, a 19-year-old Fairmont woman became the city's fourth female homicide victim of the year when Ayanna Thompson was found with gunshot wounds about 11:45 p.m. in a car in the 3000 block of Bragg Boulevard. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Warrants have been issued for Levon Campbell, 27, of Loris, South Carolina, on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

The weapon possession charge is the result of a prior conviction in Columbus County in 2017 for felony conspiracy to discharge a firearm into occupied property. In that case, three people survived after being shot in Tabor City, according to published reports. Most recently, Campbell was charged in August and convicted in December in Columbus County with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to 24 months' probation in that case.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to call Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477, online at fay-nccrimestoppers.org or through the free “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

