Monday is filing deadline for candidates ahead of March 19 primary

Candidates line up at the Illinois State Board of Elections building in Springfield Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 to file to get on the ballot for the 2024 primary election on March 19.

Monday is the filing deadline for candidates for federal, state, county and judicial offices to get on the ballot for the 2024 primary election.

Candidates will need to file at the Illinois State Board of Elections by 5 p.m. or the Sangamon County Clerk's office by 4:30 p.m.

Last Monday was the first day candidates could file. Candidates who were in line by 8 a.m. were guaranteed top-of-the-ballot status or were eligible for a lottery for the top slot if there was more than one candidate for the same office.

On your mark: Candidates line up early on first day of filing for the March 19 primary

The general election is Nov. 5.

There has been some filing action since the initial flurry.

If things hold, 95th District State Rep. Mike Coffey Jr., R-Springfield, will have an opponent in the fall.

Kristen Chiaro, a Village of Chatham trustee, filed on the Democrat side Thursday afternoon.

The Springfield native was reelected to a four-year term as trustee in the spring.

Coffey was selected by the Republican Central Committee chairpersons in Christian, Macon and Sangamon counties to fill out the term of former state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who stepped down Dec. 31 to become president of the Illinois Railroad Association.

Coffey filed to run on Monday.

Two Republicans will square off in the primary for an open seat in the 99th District in west central Illinois.

Eric R. Snellgrove of Beardstown filed Thursday to challenge Kyle A. Moore of Quincy.

In September, Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, announced that he would not seek reelection after eight-and-a-half years in the house.

The other incumbent state representatives from the area − William Hauter, R-Morton, from the 87th District; Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, from the 96th District; Christopher "C.D." Davidsmeyer, R-Murrayville, from the 100th District, and Wayne Rosenthal, R-Morrisonville, from the 108th District – all filed Monday. None currently have opponents in the primary or general elections.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon was the first candidate in line at the county clerk's office on Nov. 27. Allmon is running for reelection. Candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Monday to file for the March 19 primary.

In Sangamon County, no other candidates have filed in county-wide races.

On Wednesday afternoon, Roseanne Pulido of Springfield filed for the 12th District seat on the county board. She is the only Republican to file and would challenge incumbent Marc Ayers in the general election.

Fourteen of the 29 county board seats are up in the fall.

Precinct committeepersons also have until the end of Monday to file at the clerk's office.

Objections to petitions can be filed through Dec. 11. For the presidential election, filing will take place on Jan. 4-5.

The final primary ballot will be certified on Jan. 11 at ISBE's January meeting.

This story will be updated.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Monday is the deadline for candidates to file for March 19 primary