Monday fire destroys Lubbock County home where woman was stabbed to death in 2018

Firefighters from multiple departments extinguished a house fire Monday morning in east Lubbock County. The home, where a woman was found stabbed to death in 2018, appears to be destroyed but no one was injured.

Just before 7:15 a.m. Monday, first responders were dispatched to the a home in the 4200 block of East Second Street in the Chapel Hill community, just east of the Lubbock city limits, according to a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The Roosevelt, Idalou and Buffalo Springs volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze. Everyone inside the home was safely evacuated and there were no injuries reported, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the fire was unknown by Monday afternoon as the investigation continued. Video footage from the scene shows the structure extensively damaged.

Officials confirmed the house is the same one where 20-year-old Katrina Castillo was found stabbed to death in February 2018. By late in the day, there was no indication Monday's fire is connected to the 2018 homicide.

Then-21-year old Xavier Garcia was indicted on a capital murder charge stemming from the stabbing in April 2018, according to Avalanche-Journal archives. Garcia reportedly confessed to killing Castillo with a "knife-type weapon."

Garcia is also charged with the January 2018 shooting death of 25-year-old Kmydron Jordan in south Lubbock. He remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center awaiting trial for the two murders without bond and could face the death penalty.

