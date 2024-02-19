Monday Forecast
Clouds and drizzle clear early today. Afternoon sunshine. Highs in mid 60s.
Clouds and drizzle clear early today. Afternoon sunshine. Highs in mid 60s.
Rick Pitino’s first season at St. John’s isn’t done yet, but he sounds completely over it.
Will Zalatoris revealed on Sunday that a close family member died unexpectedly on Thursday. “This whole week was for her.”
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
Grab killer deals on big brands like Le Creuset, Kate Spade, Ugg, Casper, Dry Bar and more.
A 1993 Mitsubishi 3000GT, twin of the Dodge Stealth, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
'She keeps the dust bunnies and hair tumbleweeds at bay,' raved one five-star fan.
Twilio’s foray into the customer data (CDP) business could be heading for an early conclusion. The former startup offers communications software services via APIs, and in recent years expanded its product footprint through the acquisition of companies like Segment, which added CDP capabilities to its larger portfolio. Now, in the wake of the company’s growth slowing to a near halt in late 2023 and the exit of its founding CEO Jeff Lawson, Twilio is executing “an extensive operational review” of the asset, according to its recent earnings call.
The strength of the stock market seems in conflict with the plethora of news headlines on companies announcing layoffs.
We did the legwork for you and compiled the sweetest bargains that you can shop this holiday weekend.
On the ticket: AirPods for $90, No. 1 bestselling leggings for $20 (that's 60% off) and a top-selling mini chain saw for a record-low $40.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Clean house with up to 80% off Dyson, Shark, Bissell, iRobot, Hoover and more.
You'll get an HD screen, easy streaming access, and Alexa at your beck and call.
Need a tech refresh this year? Watches, iPads and accessories are also on sale.
After washing your car, you need to dry it properly. With a good quality microfiber towel, you will absorb all of the water without scratching the paint.
Investors are bracing for a potential Producer Price Inflation surprise after the CPI report spooked markets.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Tech companies are pledging to fight election-related deepfakes as policymakers amp up pressure. Today at the Munich Security Conference, vendors including Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, Adobe and IBM signed an accord signaling their intention to adopt a common framework for responding to AI-generated deepfakes intended to mislead voters.