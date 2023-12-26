Monday Forecast: Rain, wind continue

TechCrunch

Egyptian B2B e-commerce startup MaxAB and Wasoko, a Kenya-based e-commerce player with operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia, are in talks to merge operations, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from multiple sources. TechCrunch could not establish the terms of the deal. The merger talks come as B2B e-commerce companies in Africa continue to scale back operations due to funding scarcity.