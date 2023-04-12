Monday homicide: Investigators name another "person of interest"

Apr. 12—Even though there has been an arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of Mathew Nelson early Monday investigators have named another "person of interest" in the case.

According to a news release published in social media, the Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Clovis Police Department, continue to seek Israel Barela and Dante Gooden as "persons of interest" along with Andrew Haskins.

Barela, Gooden and Haskins have been identified as persons who may have knowledge relevant to this investigation, according to the news release.

The news release states: "Israel Barela, Dante Gooden and Andrew Haskins, please meet with us at the Clovis Police Department."

Arrested in Post, Texas and being held in the Garza County jail on a second degree murder charge is Patrick Quinones, 21.

Clovis police arrived on the scene of a "shots fired" call at Clovis Apartments, 1000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 1:05 a.m. Monday to find Nelson, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Nelson was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

The Major Crimes Unit and Clovis Police are asking if anyone has information about this incident we ask they contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

The release went on to state: "We would also like to remind you information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department's tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to http://www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000."

