Monday Informer: Zonta's style show back

Oct. 2—The Free Press

Zonta Club of Mankato's style show fundraiser returns Oct. 11 after a four-year hiatus.

"Trends on the Runway" is slated 7 p.m. at The Pond on Madison, 1850 Madison Ave.

Proceeds will be used to provide two academic scholarships and support the nonprofits CADA, Life-Work Planning Center and YWCA.

Tickets cost $65. Participants will receive coupons to use at 19 area businesses.

To purchase tickets online, search for: Eventbrite/Trends on the Runway. For more information, call 327-8803 or email a request to: zontamankato@gmail.com.

Drop-off days in North Mankato

North Mankato's 2023 Fall Drop-Off promotion is scheduled 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The city's residents will not be charged to drop off a large variety of unwanted items at the Public Works Yard, 610 Webster Ave.

A waiting line for vehicles will be set up along the north side of Webster Avenue. Participants should be prepared to show proof of residency.

A free paper-shredding service will begin 8 a.m. Saturday until the provider has a full truckload.

For more information, including a list of items that will be accepted, call 625-4141 or go to: www.northmankato.com/fall-drop-off.

Ronald McDonald House benefit set at Picklebarn

A pickleball tournament is slated Friday through Sunday in Mankato to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The second annual RMHC Pickleball Classic begins 2 p.m. Friday with a Round Robin "Crazy 8" tournament on eight courts at Picklebarn, 90 Power Drive.

Women's doubles are Saturday morning and men's doubles Saturday afternoon. Mixed doubles begin 8 a.m. Sunday.

Registration starts at $20 and may be made online at: www.picklebarnmn.com/tournaments.

Benefit aids cancer vaccine study

Elysian Auto Service is participating in a nationwide effort to fund research for a breast cancer vaccine.

This month marks the business' eighth year of supporting Brakes for Breasts. Participating auto repair facilities are offering free brake pads or shoes during October. Customers pay for the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job. The shops in turn donate 10% of payments to the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

For more information, go to: www.brakesforbreasts.com.

Water main flushing starts today

North Mankato Water Department will be flushing water mains starting today for the city's valley and hilltop areas.

Residents may notice some discoloration of the water when crews are working in their area. The water is safe to drink; however, residents should refrain from laundering clothes until clear water is flowing through their homes' lines.

The valley project will conclude Friday and the hilltop's should be completed by Oct. 20.

Flushing is done twice a year to remove sediment and minerals that may have accumulated in water mains.