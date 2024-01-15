Monday January 15, 2024 Weather
Monday January 15, 2024 Weather
Issues are driving young voters to the polls more than political candidates themselves.
Adjusting to rising labor costs while maintaining value and profit was the talk of the town at the ICR conference.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
AT&T is raising its Unlimited plan prices a bit on March 5, 2024, though users will at least get more hotspot data.
A four day trading week awaits US investors looking to build on positive momentum gathered during the first full trading week of 2024.
NASCAR will launch its version of the highly popular F1 series "Drive to Survive" on January 30. It's called "Full Speed," and will be on Netflix.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Birds vs. Buccs playoff game tonight.
The 75th annual Emmy Awards were pushed from Sept. 2023 to Jan. 2024. HBO’s "Succession" leads the pack with 27 nominations for its final season.
The second round of the NFL playoffs is nearly set.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
The Volvo museum closed in December 2023, and some of the cars will be displayed again at a new location called World of Volvo. Here's what was inside.
Mortgage rates declined throughout December, luring more buyers back to the market. They're competing over stubbornly low inventory.
Last year's 8.7% COLA was a welcome gift to Social Security recipients. It could mean a tax bill come April.
"I just let that soak in," said the 53-year-old Emmy-nominated Top Chef host.
It wasn't just electric cars either that captured our attention at CES 2024. Companies and startups focused on automated driving, EV charging, software (and more specifically AI), sensors, aviation, boats, drones, micromobility — you name it — were there.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.