Monday January 8, 2024 Weather
Monday January 8, 2024 Weather
It's time for the Michigan and Washington to face off in the National Championship Game.
JBL brought a trio of condenser microphones to CES 2024 in Las Vegas. These include models to suit content creators of all kinds, and even professional musicians.
Four new voting members on the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee in 2024 could change the balance of power between hawks and doves.
Here's a list of the best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
JBL's annual headphone dump returns to CES.
Weighing just 3.5 pounds, HP claims the new Omen Transcend 14 is the lightest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world.
The 2024 awards season kicks off tonight with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Uncertainty about the prospects for interest rate cuts from the Fed is keeping the market on edge.
Belkin has launched a new wireless charging dock that can perform a neat trick: it can swivel and tilt to track you while you move around a room.
The new Google Pixel 8 is down to its all-time low of $549.
French telescope company Unistellar has launched two new tech-infused models at CES 2024 promising to eliminate the tedious parts of backyard astronomy.
Consumer audio brand Sennheiser is holding it's CES 2024 press conference on Monday, January 8. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT. Sennheiser is expected to launch new headphones.
Join us for live coverage from CES Unveiled, the opening press event of CES 2024.
Govee is adding Matter compatibility to its newest lighting products, and a new chatbot will apparently program your lighting setups with ease.
Hisense is holding a press conference at this year’s CES showcase and promises to unveil next-gen display technology. You can likely watch it live on the company’s YouTube page on January 8 at 12PM ET.
Sony is holding a big press conference at this year’s Las Vegas CES. Details are scant, but you can watch it live on January 8 at 8PM ET.
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra packs two periscope telephoto cameras, offering both 3x and 6x optical zoom features.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
If you're looking for speakers to match your Samsung Frame TV, the company has you covered with the Music Frame.
We take a first look at the newest of LG's super thin-and-light Gram laptops.