Monday is the last day to drop off food, treats and more for animal shelter drive

Dec. 15—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON —Homeless dogs and cats filling southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia's animals shelters eat hundreds of pounds of food every day, so people are being asked to donate food, toys, blankets and cleaning supplies that will make Christmas brighter.

A project called "Santa Paws is Coming to Town" has set up locations at area businesses when donors can drop off contributions for the Mercer County Animal Shelter and the Tazewell County Animal Shelter. Donations can be dropped off until Monday, Dec. 18.

Area shelters go through their food supplies quickly. Huge bags of dog food are emptied in a single day.

"We go through a lot, especially when we're full like we are right now," said Director Stacey Harman of the Mercer County Animal Shelter. "We do through two 50-pounds bags. We go through about 100 pounds."

Cats also require a lot of food.

"It's about the same for cats," Harman estimated. "Cats share food and we put out four big bowls, so we probably go through about 25 pounds a day."

Other supplies such as kitty litter are soon used up.

"I order the 40-pound bags and then I order the tubs (scoops) as well," Harman said. "I order 15 of each and we're usually out at the end of the month. And there's always bleach and Dawn soap and paper towels. We use a lot of those supplies."

The Mercer County Animal Shelter is now participating in the BISSELL Foundation "Empty the Shelters" adoption effort, Harman said. Adoption fees will be waived today and Saturday, and free hot chocolate and cookies will be available Saturday.

Personnel at the Tazewell County Animal Shelter were unavailable Thursday.

While the McDowell County Humane Society is not in the "Santa Paws" program, its food pantry is currently empty. People who want to donate can go to a link on the Humane Society's Facebook page.

Pet food also may be dropped off at the Humane Society's shelter Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

at 109 Dog Bone Drive off Route 52 in Superior.

Christmas trees are set up at businesses participating in "Santa Paws is Coming to Town." Dog and cat beds, pet treats, toys, cleaning supplies, food and other items as well as monetary donations can be dropped off at the following locations until Dec. 18:

—State Electric in Bluefield.

—Ferguson in Princeton.

—Beauty on Bland in Bluefield.

—The Blue Spoon Cafe in Bluefield.

—Grants Supermarket in Tazewell, Va.

—Brookes Bath N Biscuits Bluefield.

—Mercer County Animal Shelter near Princeton.

—Tazewell County Animal Shelter near Bluefield, Va.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com