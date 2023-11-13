Monday marks 100 days in office for State Attorney Andrew Bain

Monday will mark 100 days since Andrew Bain took over as the Orange-Osceola State Attorney.

He will hold a press conference to address his accomplishments thus far and future initiatives.

Bain was first appointed by the governor to the Orange County bench as a judge back in 2020 after a judge retired. He was then re-elected during the primary. The governor chose Bain after ousting Monique Worrell in August --claiming she was “soft on crime” -- dropping charges at high rates.

When Bain stepped into the role, he announced plans to re-evaluate some of Worrell’s cases, tackle youth crime, and change how use-of-force cases are handled.

Now, all law enforcement use-of-force cases are sent over for a grand jury to decide if the officer, deputy or trooper should be charged. The practice is routine in other parts of Florida and the United States.

A shooting outside an Osceola County Target is the first.

Testimony began early this month to decide whether the two deputies involved in the April 2022 case should be charged after they responded to a group of young men accused of stealing Pokemon cards and pizza from the store. They were training nearby. '

An attorney for the group said they panicked and rammed cars to escape, not realizing the deputies were law enforcement. The two deputies then shot and killed 20-year-old Jayden Baez.

Justice came in the form of felony charges for the family of Alex Bargas. Deputies long suspected Deandre Florence was the man who shot and robbed the 15-year-old.

But as the years passed, they couldn’t make the case. That changed Thursday when officers booked Florence into jail again and charged him with murder.

Bain will be speaking Monday at 9:30 a.m. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

