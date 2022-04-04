Monday marks 13 years since three Pittsburgh officers were killed in line of duty

Thirteen years ago, three Pittsburgh police officers were killed in the line of duty.

Officers Stephen Mayhle and Paul Sciullo were responding to a domestic call in Stanton Heights when they were ambushed.

Officer Eric Kelly was on his way home when he heard the call and went to help.

Kelly died trying to rescue the other two officers.

There’s a permanent memorial outside the Zone 5 police station where the officers were stationed.

Thirteen years ago on this day, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police lost three of its own. Officers Eric Kelly, Stephen... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police on Monday, April 4, 2022

Richard Poplawski was convicted of killing the officers. He was sentenced to death, but is appealing that sentence.

