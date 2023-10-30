Monday Morning Forecast

TechCrunch

There’s been a rise of virtual influencers in recent years -- computer-generated personalities who are just as active on social media platforms as real humans are. Many companies are investing in what’s called the “digital human economy,” a bullish market that is forecasted to reach $125 billion by 2035, per Gartner. One such company, 1337 (pronounced Leet), is leveraging generative AI to build a community of AI-driven micro-influencers, smaller content creators with hyper-personalized interests and diverse backgrounds who want to connect to people from niche communities like gardening, emo music, vintage fashion, classical literature and more.