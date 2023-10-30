Monday Morning Forecast
The Federal Reserve is set to stand pat on interest rates this week, while economic data continues to leave open the question of what the coming months have in store for the central bank.
The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung pays tribute to its flip phone past with limited-edition foldable, Google’s default search engine status cost it $26 billion in 2021, How to watch Apple’s Scary Fast event tonight.
Shein, the fast fashion giant that has thrived on its nimble supply chain in China, is expanding its product range by scooping up competitors. In a statement released on Monday, the Singapore-headquartered firm announced its acquisition of Missguided, a struggling fashion brand based out of Manchester, U.K., for an undisclosed amount from Fraser Group. This confirms a report by Sky News in September that Shein was in talks to buy Missguided.
The Biden White House unveiled its ambitious next steps to guide national AI development on Monday backed by "the force of law."
It comes with four paddles, four balls and four cooling towels for playing in the heat.
Experts say corporal punishment is unlikely to lead to any lasting change in a student's behavior.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Home sales under contract gained 1.1% in September from the month before.
Many economists believe the third quarter will be the peak of economic growth before the Fed's tightening cycle slows down the economy.
There’s been a rise of virtual influencers in recent years -- computer-generated personalities who are just as active on social media platforms as real humans are. Many companies are investing in what’s called the “digital human economy,” a bullish market that is forecasted to reach $125 billion by 2035, per Gartner. One such company, 1337 (pronounced Leet), is leveraging generative AI to build a community of AI-driven micro-influencers, smaller content creators with hyper-personalized interests and diverse backgrounds who want to connect to people from niche communities like gardening, emo music, vintage fashion, classical literature and more.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple TV+ prices have doubled in just over a year, Meta’s Threads reaches almost 100 million active users, X is rolling out audio and video calling feature nobody asked for.
Small-cap stocks closed near a three-year low on Wednesday, reversing all the gains realized after President Biden's election win.
The preliminary injunction motion seeks to stipulate that WSU and OSU be the only voting members of the Pac-12 Board of Directors until a final judgment is rendered in the case.
The Lions showed off the new design in a video on social media.
Connor Stalions’ alleged in-person scouting of college football games went beyond Michigan’s Big Ten opponents, according to Yahoo Sports sources.
Spotify stock rose as much as 11% following its surprise profit. Wall Street has been closely watching the company's margins after its spending spree on podcasting last year.
Stocks rose as investors awaited results from Microsoft and Alphabet, the highlights in an avalanche of earnings reports Tuesday.
"Altoids last longer than these Republican [speaker] nominees," Jimmy Kimmel joked about Congressman Tom Emmer.
Replacing Jones vs. Miocic will be Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira fighting for the vacant light heavyweight title.
Justyn Ross had played in all seven games for the Chiefs this season.