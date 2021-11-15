Monday morning forecast for Chicagoland on Nov. 15
FOX 32 meteorologist Mike Caplan has your Monday morning weather forecast for the Chicago area.
Parts of the Prairies could be in line to see their first major snowfall of the season this week, and depending on the exact location, it could be hefty accumulations through Wednesday.
Tropical Cyclone Sidr was one of the worst natural disasters to hit Bangladesh.
The Pacific Northwest got a respite from heavy precipitation to begin the weekend. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that another atmospheric river will bring a renewed threat of flooding. Even though much of the West is still in a drought according to the United States Drought Monitor, the recent train of storms has eliminated the drought in northwestern Washington and far northwestern Oregon. Even with the drought gone, other issues have arisen. "Many area rivers are running near bankful al
Extreme weather in Aswan, near the River Nile, forced venomous scorpions and snakes out of the ground and into people's homes, reports say.
The Los Angeles Weather Service did offer some relief, tweeting Sunday this was the "last really hot day across [Southwest] California" during this recent Santa Ana wind event.
After rain and severe storms dampened the Northeast, an Alberta clipper is moving into the region and is expected to bring rain and snow on Monday. For some, this could even bring the first accumulating snowfall of the season. "While portions of the Northeast have already witnessed snowflakes flying this fall, a quick-hitting Alberta clipper system will likely bring the first round of snow that will actually stick to the ground," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Syracuse, New Y
The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down briefly on Long Island Saturday after conducting storm damage surveys in Nassau and Suffolk County Sunday.
A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast.
In the wake of an Alberta clipper that brought snow to the Great Lakes on Sunday morning and to the interior Northeast on Sunday afternoon and evening, AccuWeather meteorologists say that will not be the end of the snow. While most of the lake-effect snow is still to come, some locations had a preview on Saturday. For example, a band of heavy lake-effect snow set up over Buffalo, New York, on Saturday morning. This dropped 1.7 inches of snow and was the city's first accumulating snow of the seas
A large wayward bear, spotted early Sunday wandering around a Petaluma neighborhood, triggering a shelter in place advisory, has been cornered in a tree
The showdown was probably a dispute over territory.
Some smaller roads are still closed, but main roads like Highway 18 and Highway 101 opened back up Saturday.
The giant snakes, which have plagued the Everglades for decades, were recently spotted in Palm Beach County, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Near freezing temperatures expected through Sunday morning. Dry air and warmer temperatures takeover by midweek.
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds are expected heading into the week on Monday.
There were reports of 1-inch hailstones in parts of Orange County, New York, but in most places, the hail was pea-sized.
The average price for unleaded in greater Redding was $4.651 on Saturday, breaking previous records of $4.64 on Wednesday and $4.62 set in June 2008.
A great white shark has been hanging out near shore at a popular California surfing destination known for shark attacks.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had a bear of a year. It began Jan. 1, the first day of famous zookeeper Jack Hanna's retirement after 42 years as the beloved celebrity director-turned-ambassador of the nation’s second-largest zoo. Then in April, just as a streaming international TV channel named for him was launching, a damning animal rights documentary alleging Hanna had ties to the big cat trade premiered in California.