Monday Morning Forecast: Very warm Monday & Tuesday, much colder Wednesday
TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. Low: 51. High: 59. Wind: N 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 45. High: 54. Wind: E 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of morning showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 44. High: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 53. High: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 79. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
