Monday morning news briefing: Do not retaliate, Iran warned

PM calls for de-escalation of US-Iran hostilities

He is setting Britain up as a mediator between the United States and a more cautious Europe. Boris Johnson has warned Iran not to attempt "retaliation or reprisals" against America following the assassination of its top general. In his first intervention in the crisis, the Prime Minister said he would be speaking to "all sides" to urge calm and de-escalation. It came as three rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad last night. Earlier, Iran warned of "severe revenge" for the killing of Qassim Soleimani. Meanwhile, Iraq's parliament passed a bill calling for the expulsion of all foreign forces from the country. Read Finbar Anderson's dispatch as hundreds of thousands of Iranians poured onto the streets to mourn Gen Soleimani. And the UK's former head of the Navy has warned that Britain is a "softer target" than the US for Iranian retaliatory attacks.

Meanwhile, the Labour leadership race is expected to officially begin tomorrow. It has emerged the party could campaign for Britain to rejoin the European Union if Jess Phillips is elected. The MP has distanced herself from the other candidates by telling members she would not accept Brexit - even after it happens. Here is everything you need to know about how the leadership election works and who can vote.

UK travel safety advice for Cyprus under review

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has hinted the Government may review its travel advice for going to Cyprus after a court on the island today sentences a British teenager convicted of lying about being gang-raped. He said while he wanted to avoid aggravating the authorities, the case was "on my radar". The 19-year-old was found guilty of public mischief when she withdrew her allegations, something she later said she did under police pressure. Martin Evans has new details that have emerged of the injuries found on the woman's body after the alleged attack. And here is a map of where in the world is considered safe for Britons.

Golden Globes: Stellar night for British talent

British cinema is celebrating after a triumphant night at the Golden Globes. In a thrilling precursor to the Oscars, the UK had a stellar night - thanks to the talents of ​Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman, Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Elton John, and Taron Egerton. Waller-Bridge won two Golden Globes: she picked up the best actress in a TV comedy prize, while her BBC show Fleabag was also named best comedy TV series. As Harriet Alexander reports, Barack Obama was among those she thanked. Earlier, Ricky Gervais kicked off the ceremony with cutting jokes about Prince Andrew. Here is a full list of winners and nominees.

News digest

Gallery: The big picture

'Apocalyptic' smoke | A plane flies in to land in the orange-coloured skies over Auckland, New Zealand. The smoke has travelled from Australia, where hundreds of fires continue to burn. View our picture editor's selection of more striking images from around the world.