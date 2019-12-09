Monday morning news briefing: New Zealand volcano erupts on tourists

If you want to receive twice-daily briefings like this by email, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here . For two-minute audio updates, try The Briefing - on podcasts, smart speakers and WhatsApp.

Volcano erupts: At least one killed, with more missing

At least one person has been killed and more fatalities are "likely" after a volcano erupted at a New Zealand tourist spot. Twenty-six people are missing. Some of them were inside the rim of the crater when it began blowing massive plumes of smoke and debris into the air early today. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said foreign holidaymakers were among those unaccounted for on White Island. Watch dramatic video of the moment of eruption. Our picture gallery has the latest images. At the same time, nearly 1,000 tourists are stranded in Franz Josef after landslides and flooding cut off access to the small New Zealand town.

Johnson takes election fight to Labour's heartlands

Three days to go. Boris Johnson today begins his final push for Labour votes by urging those in Leave-supporting constituencies to reject Jeremy Corbyn's "great betrayal" of Brexit. The Prime Minister will visit every region of England and Wales to tell voters their instruction to leave the EU will be reversed by Islington-based Labour politicians "who sneer at your values and ignore your votes". Meanwhile, an ex-Labour member has revealed that it took just five minutes for party conference delegates to decide Jews were "subhuman" and should be forced to eat bacon.

The Conservatives have claimed a Corbyn government would lead to 52 more murders a year and an epidemic of violent crime. Read Home Secretary Priti Patel's article for The Telegraph arguing that Labour's opposition to the police using stop and search would lead to fewer criminals being caught and more weapons on the streets. And Sir Keir Starmer, one of Labour's most prominent frontbenchers, has been accused of presiding over a "sweetheart" deal that eventually led to the early release from jail of the London Bridge terrorist.

BBC chops down Christmas tree amid security fears

A good festive mystery is normally a BBC staple at Christmas time. But this one perhaps owes more to spoof sitcom W1A than Agatha Christie: who chopped down the corporation's Christmas tree? A fully decorated tree stood at the door of new Broadcasting House, the BBC's HQ, for just one week before it was cut down, sliced into small pieces and carted off on Saturday. Craig Simpson has pictures - and reports some members of staff were left perplexed after being told the tree was a "security risk".

Polar express | One-year-old Ivy Goodall looks out from a window of the Santa Steam Special train at Oxenhope station, West Yorkshire. View our picture editor's choice of more striking world images.

Going digital | Greeks will have to pay a hefty fine if they do not spend almost a third of their income electronically in an attempt by the government to reduce rampant tax evasion. Tom Rees explains how it is a radical bid to shine a light on Greece's huge shadow economy - ranked as the world's largest - where only cash changes hands.