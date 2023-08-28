Monday morning shooting injures Montgomery woman

Montgomery officers took two people into custody after a woman was shot Monday morning, police said.

Police and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 8:05 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bell Road, Montgomery Police Department Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. First responders transported the woman to the hospital. Her injuries were described as not life-threatening, Coleman said.

Officers then took the two people into custody and are determining their involvement in the case, Coleman said. Police did not immediately release any other information about the shooting.

