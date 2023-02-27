Monday morning shooting kills Elmore County teen

WETUMPKA - The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday morning shooting in which the victim died after being shot in the groin.

The shooting happened about 4:20 a.m. at a home on Cesearville Road in Deatsville, said Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Christain Baker, 19, of Elmore County, was shot once in the groin and later died, Franklin said. Baker told the first deputy who arrived on the scene who shot him, Franklin said.

Deputies have charged Jason Gosdin, 39, of Deatsville, with murder in the case, the sheriff said.

Gosdin was in the Elmore County Jail Monday morning and could not be reached for comment. Courthouse records show he does not have an attorney. Gosdin's bail had not been set Monday morning.

"We are still trying to ascertain what happened but it has been very difficult given the levels of inebriation of everyone involved," Franklin said about 11:30 a.m. "We are just going to have to wait until everybody sobers up."

Gosdin allegedly went to the address where the shooting happened after getting a phone call, Franklin said. The address is where his ex-wife and teenage daughter live.

"There is a large number of teenagers at the house," Franklin said. "When Mr. Gosdin arrives, he approaches a car in the yard that is occupied by two young men. Gosdin proceeds to pistol whip the 19 year-old driver, who tells us he's knocked out after the first blow. Gosdin then shoots into the back seat where the bullet strikes Christian Baker in the groin.

"Mr. Baker flees on foot. When our deputy gets there, he locates Mr. Baker a short distance away and Mr. Baker identifies Gosdin as the man who shot him. Mr. Baker received medical treatment but he later succumbed to the gunshot."

No motive has been established, Franklin said.

Gosdin left the scene, allegedly driving his mother's vehicle with his mother in the car, Franklin said.

"He left his address in Deatsville in his mother's car with his mother inside when he drove over to the Cesearville Road address," the sheriff said. "He left the (shooting) scene in the same vehicle. We were able to contact him and he said he was going to turn himself in but he never did.

Story continues

"We found him several hours later driving down (Highway) 231 and initiated a traffic stop where he was taken into custody without incident."

Charges against Gosdin could be upgraded to capital murder following grand jury action because he allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle causing the death of Baker, Franklin said.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Monday morning shooting kills Elmore County teen