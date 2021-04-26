Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Monday morning UK news briefing: Today&#39;s top headlines from The Telegraph
Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early-morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering on Monday. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Cummings warned he is not in clear over 'chatty rat' leak

Dominic Cummings has not been cleared in the "chatty rat" leak inquiry, Britain's top civil servant is expected to make clear on Monday as Number 10 fights back against his claims.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, will be grilled by MPs about a string of allegations made by Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, in a blog post. Read the full story.

2. Symonds defended over 'sexist fabrication' that she tried to get minister fired

A government minister was on Sunday forced to deny that Carrie Symonds had pressured her fiance Boris Johnson to sack the Environment Secretary because she disagrees with his views.

Lord Goldsmith, a close friend of Ms Symonds, said claims she tried to have George Eustice removed over his record on animal rights were "fabrications" borne of "1950s sexism". ​Read the full story.

3. Cummings to accuse PM of putting lives at risk by blocking border closure plan

Dominic Cummings will accuse Boris Johnson of blocking plans to close Britain's borders and putting lives at risk by failing to prevent the spread of Covid from abroad early in the pandemic.

The Prime Minister's former chief adviser is expected to tell MPs next month that he backed plans by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, to ban flights from Covid hotspots such as Iran or impose quarantine on passengers. Read the full story.

4. Oscars 2021 winners: All the latest news from the 93rd Academy Awards

As many pundits predicted, Nomadland won Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards – an Oscars like no other. The Covid-complying, scaled-down ceremony held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles (with satellite events in London and Paris) was a muted affair, with an earnest tone and the ‘show’ very much missing from this showbiz event.

There were several big British wins, including Emerald Fennell for her Promising Young Woman screenplay, Daniel Kaluuya taking Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah, and Anthony Hopkins becoming the oldest ever Best Actor winner for The Father. Read the full story.

5. Britain pledges emergency aid for Covid-hit India as families forced to keep their dead at home

Britain announced on Sunday it will send life-saving medical equipment to India as a record-breaking wave of Covid cases buckles the country’s healthcare system.

The Foreign Office announced it will ship more than 600 pieces of equipment to New Delhi to support its fight against the virus, following a request from India. Read the full story.

Stay up-to-date with breaking news and the latest politics from The Telegraph throughout the day.

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: FDA says N95 masks should no longer be reused — Coronavirus cases aren't budging — even after vaccinations doubled.Vaccines: U.S. lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine — The next generation of coronavirus vaccines won't come as quickly — Pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says.States: Washington state enters 4th COVID-19 surge, says governor.World: Iran bans flights from India and Pakistan over latest COVID-19 surge — Hospitals in India facing oxygen shortage amid COVID-19 surge.Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCases: Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday: 145,943,305 — Total deaths: 3,091,553 — Total recoveries: 84,040,856 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) — MapU.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday: 32,038,232 — Total deaths: 571,883 — Total tests: 424,777,338 — MapWhat should I do? Axios asked the experts:When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirusTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soapPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your riskOther resources: CDC on how to avoid the virusWhat to do if you get itThe right mask to wearDownload our app and follow the Coronavirus channel to get the latest news.Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Britain's Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby's Aussies in SailGP

    British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound. This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020.

  • Here's how Regina King opened the 2021 Oscars

    The 2021 Oscars opened with an appearance onstage by the actor/director.

  • Oscars 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Chadwick Boseman to Frances McDormand

    After all the talk about the unexpected and unpredictable, the 93rd Academy Awards delivered with surprise wins in the lead actor categories for Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand. Another shocker was that best picture was not announced last — they saved the lead acting categories for that. Also surprising was how smoothly the ceremony went […]

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • The Best, Worst and Strangest Moments of the 2021 Oscars

    From Regina King's memorable entrance to a puzzling conclusion

  • Toshiba's No.2 shareholder asks company to openly seek suitors

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp's second-biggest shareholder called on the Japanese conglomerate to conduct a strategic review and explicitly solicit suitors, criticising the company's comments on wanting to remain listed as deterring potential acquirers. "We call upon the board to openly welcome interest from suitors who could enhance corporate value and ask the board to conduct a formal review of strategic alternatives," 3D Investment Partners said in a letter sent to Toshiba's board on Monday and made public. "To conduct a fair and proper process, Toshiba should explicitly indicate that it is open to alternative ownership structures and correct media speculation that Toshiba's management team and board have a strong preference for remaining a listed company," 3D, which has a 7.2% stake in Toshiba, said.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Mom faces murder charge after 5-year-old daughter found stabbed, NC deputies say

    The child died at the scene, deputies said.

  • If the GOP's attacks on corporate America are confusing you, it's because the whole party is confused

    Trying to use principles the GOP used to stand for to explain what the GOP is doing now is like trying to catch a pig on LSD.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

    A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense. It’s also more than twice the size of the internet space actually used by the Pentagon.

  • Zendaya wore a fluorescent-yellow dress with a cutout across her waist at the Oscars

    Zendaya arrived at the Oscars in a Valentino dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels. She also wore $6 million of Bulgari diamond jewels, People reported.

  • Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest actor to win an Oscar in shock upset

    Anthony Hopkins just scored a shock Best Actor win at the Oscars, and he made some history in the process. Hopkins on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Father. At 83, he becomes the oldest actor to ever win a competitive Oscar. He was also the oldest person to ever be nominated for Best Actor. Prior to Sunday's ceremony, the late Christopher Plummer had the distinction of being the oldest winner of a competitive acting Oscar, having won Best Supporting Actor for Beginners when he was 82. In the Best Actor category specifically, Henry Fonda was previously the oldest winner, as he was 76 when he took the award for On Golden Pond. Hopkins' win was also notable for another reason, though, as it was also a huge upset. Chadwick Boseman was widely expected to posthumously win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the final film he completed prior to his death, after being previously honored at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Along with Olivia Colman's shock 2019 Best Actress victory for The Favourite, Hopkins' win will surely be cited as among the Oscars' biggest surprises for years to come. More stories from theweek.comJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesia says missing submarine has been found broken into pieces deep in the ocean

    "Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," a military official stated definitively.

  • I flew on 7 US airlines and the best to fly during the pandemic is still abundantly clear. Here's which airline is handling 2021 the best.

    Each airline still has its own notion on the best ways to keep flyers safe during the pandemic but some are doing way more than others.

  • Chad crisis: Army refuses to negotiate with rebel 'outlaws'

    "We are waging war" against the rebels, Chad's ruling military junta says, after an offer of talks.