Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Cummings warned he is not in clear over 'chatty rat' leak

Dominic Cummings has not been cleared in the "chatty rat" leak inquiry, Britain's top civil servant is expected to make clear on Monday as Number 10 fights back against his claims.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, will be grilled by MPs about a string of allegations made by Mr Cummings, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, in a blog post. Read the full story.

2. Symonds defended over 'sexist fabrication' that she tried to get minister fired

A government minister was on Sunday forced to deny that Carrie Symonds had pressured her fiance Boris Johnson to sack the Environment Secretary because she disagrees with his views.

Lord Goldsmith, a close friend of Ms Symonds, said claims she tried to have George Eustice removed over his record on animal rights were "fabrications" borne of "1950s sexism". ​Read the full story.

3. Cummings to accuse PM of putting lives at risk by blocking border closure plan

Dominic Cummings will accuse Boris Johnson of blocking plans to close Britain's borders and putting lives at risk by failing to prevent the spread of Covid from abroad early in the pandemic.

The Prime Minister's former chief adviser is expected to tell MPs next month that he backed plans by Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, to ban flights from Covid hotspots such as Iran or impose quarantine on passengers. Read the full story.

4. Oscars 2021 winners: All the latest news from the 93rd Academy Awards

As many pundits predicted, Nomadland won Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards – an Oscars like no other. The Covid-complying, scaled-down ceremony held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles (with satellite events in London and Paris) was a muted affair, with an earnest tone and the ‘show’ very much missing from this showbiz event.

There were several big British wins, including Emerald Fennell for her Promising Young Woman screenplay, Daniel Kaluuya taking Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah, and Anthony Hopkins becoming the oldest ever Best Actor winner for The Father. Read the full story.

5. Britain pledges emergency aid for Covid-hit India as families forced to keep their dead at home

Britain announced on Sunday it will send life-saving medical equipment to India as a record-breaking wave of Covid cases buckles the country’s healthcare system.

The Foreign Office announced it will ship more than 600 pieces of equipment to New Delhi to support its fight against the virus, following a request from India. Read the full story.

