Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

Welcome to your early morning news briefing from The Telegraph - a round-up of the top stories we are covering today. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, sign up to our Front Page newsletter for free.

1. Boris Johnson urges Russia to ‘step back from the brink’ as war with Ukraine looms

Boris Johnson has urged Vladimir Putin to “step back from the brink” as he insisted there was still a “window of opportunity” to avoid war in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will speak to world leaders from Monday and travel to countries in Europe later this week, as he seeks to unite Western allies against the threat of Russian invasion. Read the full story.

2. Water companies are 'releasing raw sewage into rivers more than 1,000 times a day'

Water companies are releasing raw sewage into rivers more than 1,000 times a day despite being told to do so only when there is heavy rainfall, Telegraph analysis reveals.

More than a third of sewage discharge occurred when there was no heavy rain in the areas, according to the research, which suggests firms are breaching terms of their permits. Read the full story.

3. Prince William and Kate to go on Caribbean charm offensive as nations debate severing Royal ties

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize next month as they seek to prevent further Caribbean nations from severing ties with the Queen.

The couple will spend about 12 days touring the Caribbean, marking the Royal family’s first overseas charm offensive in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Read the full story.

4. UK weather: Storm Dudley could bring 90mph gusts and heavy rain

The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain and gales of up to 90mph this week as a powerful jet stream brings low pressure in from the Atlantic, forecasters have warned.

A yellow weather alert for dangerously strong winds is in place in parts of Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and the north of England but the Met Office has warned this could be upgraded. Read the full story.

Story continues

5. Boris Johnson backed to ‘fight’ and win next election whatever happens over ‘partygate’

A Cabinet minister has insisted that Boris Johnson will lead the Tory party into the next election, whatever the outcome of a police investigation into the “partygate” row.

Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, sought to dampen speculation about the Prime Minister’s future after senior Tory MPs warned he would struggle to continue in office if he is found to have broken Covid laws. Read the full story.