Monday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Putin: Crimea bridge explosion was ‘terrorist act’ by Ukraine’s secret service

Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack on the Crimea bridge a “terrorist act” carried out by the Ukrainian secret service, paving the way for an escalation in the Kremlin’s response.

Putin made his first comments about Saturday’s explosion in an unscheduled 33-second video address late on Sunday night. Read the full story.

2. Truss ‘ready to listen’ to Tory critics over benefit payments

Liz Truss is ready to listen to Conservative critics who oppose proposals to increase benefit payments by less than inflation, sources suggested on Sunday night.

The Prime Minister is facing a growing rebellion over benefit cuts amid speculation that she is preparing to cave in to pressure from her Cabinet to increase welfare payments in line with inflation. Read the full story.

3. Sussexes are poor by Hollywood standards, claims royal biographer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are poor by Hollywood standards, according to Tina Brown, who joked that “Elon Musk is still single” if the Duchess fancies trading up.

The royal biographer, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, was responding to reports that the Duchess is house-hunting in California. Read the full story.

4. Pension crackdown risks sparking wave of bankruptcies

Sweeping new rules designed to prevent a repeat of the BHS pensions scandal will cost businesses £30bn and push hundreds of companies to the brink of collapse, the Government has been warned.

The industry consultant LCP said that proposals meant to make final salary pensions safer will tip swathes of the private sector into chaos by forcing employers to pump billions of pounds into underfunded retirement schemes. Read the full story.

5. House price plunge ‘could see four in 10 Tory voters deserting Liz Truss’

Tory voters will desert Liz Truss in droves if house prices plummet as a result of rising interest rates, a new poll will suggest on Monday.

The survey showed that four in 10 people who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 would be less likely to do so again if property values crashed by 10 per cent. Read the full story.